Does Pokémon TCG Live have crossplay?

The Pokémon Company is bringing an updated digital experience to the Pokémon TCG, launching Pokémon TCG Live later this year.

Taking the base created by the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, TCG Live is set to enhance the modern Pokémon TCG format by giving players a better way to play and collect online.

TPC is planning to host an early closed beta for TCG Live in Canada, with a global open beta targeting a launch later this year for everyone to enjoy on PC and Mac. But the app will be coming to iOS and Android devices, too.

With TPC planning to roll TCG Live out to players on PC, Mac, and mobile, crossplay is a must for the game. And though there’s been no direct confirmation, it’s highly likely that the feature will be available during the beta and directly at launch.

TCGO was already available for players to use on PC, Mac, and mobile devices, providing players with a way to compete in the Pokémon TCG digitally. And the older version of the platform featured crossplay for all platforms as soon as it became available on those systems.

Following that example, TCG Live should have crossplay from day one, giving players a new way to play the Pokémon TCG moving forward.