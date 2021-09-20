What systems is Pokémon TCG Live on?

Pokémon TCG Live is set to give players an enhanced digital platform where they can play the Pokémon TCG later this year.

Iterating on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, it will take the original platform that launched in May 2012 and bring it closer to modern gaming standards, including a full overhaul of what content is offered and how players can customize their experience.

Set to launch in open beta later this year, TPC is bringing the new, free-to-play Pokémon TCG platform to PC and Mac. But it’s also going to launch on iOS and Android at a later date, giving players options on how to play the game on the go via compatible smartphones or tablets.

This follows TPC’s current model of getting as many players to enjoy specific Pokémon content on multiple platforms outside of the Nintendo ecosystem. TCGO was previously available on PC, Mac, and mobile, though players are hoping that TCG Live will also come to Nintendo Switch at some point in the future too.

As for content, the game will let players transfer over their TCGO collections from Black and White series cards and forward. But only cards from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward will be playable right away until future updates.

The game will also continue to support the use of digital codes found in physical Pokémon TCG products, while also implementing new in-game currency—Coins, Credits, and Crystals. But in-game trading won’t be available and support for cards from the HeartGold and SoulSilver series and prior won’t be featured.