Does Pokémon TCG Live have cross-progression?

Pokémon TCG Live will finally give Pokémon TCG players an enhanced way to play the game online with an overhauled platform that The Pokémon Company plans to fully support with frequent updates.

The game itself is set to launch in open beta later this year on PC and Mac. An earlier closed beta test will run in Canada before that, though, to make sure everything is working properly ahead of it becoming available globally.

In future updates, Pokémon TCG Live will also be available on compatible iOS and Android devices, giving players multiple ways to enjoy using the platform. But players likely won’t need to worry about swapping between devices.

TCGO already allowed players to swap readily between their devices, all while keeping their progress tied to a single Trainer Club account. This cross-progression should be included in every version of TCG Live, starting with both PC variants and extending to the mobile app when it drops.

And if TPC ends up finally putting a Pokémon TCG game on the Nintendo Switch, that version of TCG Live should theoretically carry the cross-progression over too.