What cards, items, and accessories will transfer from Pokémon TCGO to Pokémon TCG Live?

Pokémon TCG Live is the next iteration of the digital platform for the Pokémon TCG, giving players a true-to-game way to play, collect, and compete in the card game.

This new app will eventually replace Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, the original platform released by The Pokémon Company and Dire Wolf Digital in 2012, when it fully releases.

Because The Pokémon Company plans to “sunset” Pokémon TCGO once TCG Live is ready for release, players will be able to transfer a majority of their existing collection from TCGO over to the new platform. This transfer feature will have several limitations, but it will be immediately available to players who use the same Trainer Club account for both apps.

A closed beta test for the game will be held in Canada in the near future, with TPC confirming a globally available open beta will follow it before the end of the year. Once this global beta goes live, players can begin transferring their collection as they play on the new platform.

TCGO won’t be going anywhere until TCG Live releases its full, non-beta version. However, here is everything we know about the content that will transfer from TCGO to TCG Live, with updated listings as TPC makes the information available.

Pokémon TCG Live transfer

Cards

Players who already have a preexisting collection of cards in TCGO can transfer a majority of their content over to TCG Live. However, those transfers will be limited to four copies of any single card, one copy of Ace Spec or Prism Star cards, one copy of each part of a V-Union card, and 59 copies of any Energy cards. The game will convert additional copies of cards into Credits, one of several in-game currencies present in the game.

Related: All Pokémon TCG Live currency explained – Coins, Credits, and Crystals

As for which sets will be compatible with TCG Live, TPC has confirmed that all cards released from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward will be transferable and playable right away when the beta launches. Additionally, cards from any Black and White set will also be transferable, though they won’t be playable until future updates add in full support for the expanded format.

Unfortunately, TPC doesn’t plan on adding support for the HeartGold and SoulSilver series at this time, meaning cards released from Feb. 10, 2010, and prior will not transfer.

Items/Sealed Products

TPC has not directly confirmed which items or sealed products will not be compatible, but that is likely because unopened products and bundles are not transferrable at all. Instead, players will receive Crystals, another of TCG Live’s in-game currency, equal to the number of unopened items that transfer.

One to nine Items: 250 Crystals

250 Crystals 10 to 24 Items: 550 Crystals

550 Crystals 25 to 49 Items: 1,125 Crystals

1,125 Crystals 50 to 124 Items: 2,350 Crystals

2,350 Crystals 125 or more Items: 6,200 Crystals

Players can later use Crystals to grab booster packs, promo cards, and special bundles from the new app’s in-game shop.

TCGO in-game currency, saved decklists, and other data stored on the older platform won’t transfer either.

Accessories

No pre-existing avatar items from TCGO will transfer to TCG Live due to the new game using a different avatar system.

Only a select number of coins, card sleeves, deck boxes, and other accessories will transfer, with a limit of one copy per item. Additional copies will not be transferred at all, nor converted into in-game currency. A full list of transferable cards, items, and accessories will be available when the global beta version of TCG Live launches later this year.