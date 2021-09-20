All Pokémon TCG Live currency explained – Coins, Credits, and Crystals

There is a lot to know about the new Pokémon TCG game.

As part of its new Pokémon TCG Live platform, The Pokémon Company is changing how the digital Pokémon TCG scene will obtain cards, accessories, and other content as it moves to a more modern format.

With the move, TPC is ditching several key components of the older Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app, which has been active since May 2012. Namely removing the ability to trade with other players, replacing it with new ways to build out your individual collection easier.

At the core of TCG Live is a triple-headed monster of in-game currency—Coins, Credits, and Crystals. Each has a very distinct use within the app, replacing older elements from TCGO or adding new wrinkles as TPC makes a modernized version of the digital simulator.

Upon its initial reveal, it is still unclear if there will be any direct form of microtransaction included in the game. TPC could announce it ahead of the open global beta later this year, but as of now, there is no real money to in-game currency exchange confirmed for the game.

With that in mind, here is what each of the in-game currency models do in TCG Live and how they will impact your user experience if you plan to use the free-to-play app.

TCG Live in-game currency

Coins

Coins can be earned through quests, leveling up, and other in-game interactions that will be available once the game launches.

Players can use their Coins to purchase avatar apparel items, emotes, deck boxes, card sleeves, and other accessories.

Credits

Credits are obtained by converting additional copies of cards you already have four of or by hitting milestones in the game. There are special limits for cards like Ace Spec or Prism Star. So here is a breakdown for those.

Four copies of any any single card

One copy of Ace Spec or Prisim Star cards

One copy of each part of a V-Union card

59 copies of any Energy card

There will likely be multiple other ways to earn Credits, whether that be by converting unwanted cards or alternate methods that will be revealed later.

Once redeemed, Credits can then be used to grab copies of single cards you need for your collection.

Crystals

The third and final in-game currency for TCG Live is Crystals, which can be earned by completing specific quests. Unopened products stored in your connected TCGO account that you transfer over to the new platform will also be converted into Crystals. Here are the current conversion rates.

One to nine Items: 250 Crystals

10 to 24 Items: 550 Crystals

25 to 49 Items: 1,125 Crystals

50 to 2,350 Items: 2,350 Crystals

125 or more Items: 6,200 Ctystals

Crystals can be used to purchase Booster Packs, promo cards, special bundles for cards, and more. Additionally, they can be used to upgrade your TCG Live Battle Pass to the Premium Pass.