Does Pokémon TCG Live have microtransactions?

The Pokémon Company finally has a modernized online platform for the Pokémon TCG with the global release of Pokémon TCG Live, which replaces the previous Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. And, as part of that modernization, there are new methods to obtain and purchase digital products within the game.

Unlike PTCGO, TCG Live focuses on providing players with more ways to add cards and other products to their digital library—including by transferring some of their TCGO products over to the newer platform.

These updated purchasing methods are facilitated through multiple types of in-game currency that pair with the existing use of physical code cards that players get through purchasing actual TCG products. And, while you can make in-game purchases, wary fans don’t need to worry about extensive microtransactions.

Pokémon TCG Live: Microtransactions and in-game purchases, explained

The Pokémon Company is not including the standard form of microtransactions that players might have been expecting in Pokémon TCG Live.

The in-game purchases for TCG Live focus on rewarding players who play the game, complete quests, raise their battle pass level, and redeem product code cards. This means there are no in-app purchases that require players to use actual money to unlock any content.

Despite that, product code cards can be considered a form of in-game purchase since players do have to spend money on physical Pokémon TCG products in order to get those codes and redeem them online. While not a microtransaction, it drives players to spend real currency to obtain digital goods.