Best raid counters and weaknesses for Mega Latias/Latios in Pokémon Go

Seasons of Alola’s new Air Adventures event brings the first two Mega-Evolved Legendary Pokémon to Pokémon Go. Players are now able to find and capture these Gen three Eon Legendary Dragons.

It certainly won’t be an easy battle against these Pokémon, however. Mega Raids are the most challenging battles Pokemon Go players can face and typically require the study of strategies and the help of teammates to take down these mighty Mega Pokémon.

The Pokémon Air Adventures event takes place from May 3 to May 8, at 8pm local time. Players will have the chance to find Mega Raids with both Mega Latios and Mega Latias, and since they are Pokémon that were already available, this event brings the possibility to find their Shiny versions. Beyond that, all Latias caught during this period will know the Charged Attack Mist Ball while all Latios caught during will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge, two awesome attacks for players to include in their Pokémon teams.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios weaknesses and counters

The two Legendary Eon Pokémon share the dual-type Dragon/Psychic which makes them both weak to Bug, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy attacks, giving players plenty of supereffective options to choose from.

Since these opponents are Mega Legendary, it won’t be enough to pick any Pokémon that has a type advantage. Players will need to pick the best ones possible to win this battle. Here’s the best Pokémon you can use to defeat Mega Latios or Mega Latias in the Mega Raids.

Mega Latios

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Mega Latias

Shadow Salamance

Zekrom

Shadow Gardevoir

Shadow Dragonite

Mega Latios is one of the best choices. Its Dragon-type is super effective and has the combination of the Dragon Breath quick attack and Dragon Claw charge attack that will provide the highest DPS for this match and should be your pick of moves.

Mega Gengar is another great option and can deal massive damage with super-effective Ghost moves. You will want it to have the combination of Shadow Claw quick attack and Shadow Ball charged attack.

Only the Shadow Weavile should have a combination of different types of moves, which is the Dark-type quick attack Snarl, with the Ice-type charged attack Avalanche. The other Pokémon will be best used with the most powerful combination of its super effective moves.

Here’s a list of the most common Pokémon choices, along with their best move combination for more casual players that want to try to capture the Eons Pokémon but don’t have good Legendary, Shadow, or Mega Pokémon.

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Salamance (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Hydreigon (Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse)

Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

With these options, you should be able to deal a lot of damage in the Mega Raids, but you will still need partners to successfully take down Mega Latias or Mega Latios.

How many trainers are needed to beat Mega Latias and Mega Latios?

Mega Raids are the hardest in the game, with Raid Bosses reaching incredible amounts of CP. In the case of Eons Pokemon, Mega Latias can reach CP 80,545 while Mega Latios can reach CP 84,000.

To win this challenge, players would team up in groups of six for a medium to hard difficult battle. If you can’t make part of a group of that size, it’s possible to win with less. A group of three players can do it, but they will need the strongest Pokémon counters to make it in time. For an easier run, players should group into teams of eight with good Pokémon around level 30.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios captured CP and moves

The best possible CP for your captured Pokémon means they have a 100 percent IV and are a four-star in the evaluation of your team leader. Mega Latias can reach a normal CP of 2,006, and boosted CP of 2,507. Mega Latios can reach a normal CP of 2,178 and boosted CP of 2,723.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios moveset

Both Legendary Dragons have access to the quick attacks Zen Headbutt (Psychic) and Dragon Breath (Dragon), and Latias can also have Charm (Fairy). The charged attacks they can have both are Psychic (Psychic), while Latias, have access to Outrage (Dragon), Thunder (Electric), and exclusive Mist Ball (Psychic), and Latios can have Dragon Claw (Dragon), Solar Beam (Grass), and Luster Purge (Psychic).