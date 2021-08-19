All Pokémon Go Lure Modules explained

Pokémon Go has a massive variety of Pokémon that players can seek out and capture during their adventure.

One of the best ways to track down Pokémon is by using lure modules. Lure modules can be used at PokéStop locations to attract different Pokémon to the location, making it easier to find and capture them.

There are different types of lure modules available in the game that have different effects. The most obvious of these effects is the type of Pokémon that are attracted when each lure is active. Here is everything you need to know about each of the lure module types currently available in Pokémon Go.

All Lure Modules

Image via Niantic

Lure Module

Image via Niantic

Standard lure modules can be purchased as well as earned as a reward for completing Special Research Tasks. When active at a PokéStop location, these will increase the rate of Pokémon appearing in the area for all players nearby.

Glacial Lure Module

Image via Niantic

One of the more specific lure modules, Glacial lure modules will only attract Ice and Water types. Players with Eevee can also use this module to evolve into Glaceon.

Some of the Pokémon that you’ll find with the Glacial Lure active include the following.

Jynx

Eevee

Totodile

Swinub

Snorunt

Mantine

Spheal

Piplup

Snover

Oshawott

Magnetic Lure Module

Image via Niantic

Electronic lure modules are going to bring in an increased rate of Electric, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, but it also boasts another unique effect. When active, players nearby can use the Magnetic lure module to evolve Magneton into Manezone and Nosepass into Probopass.

Here are all the Pokémon who will see an increased spawn rate around Magnetic lure modules.

Pikachu

Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Electrode

Jolteon

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Joltik

Mossy Lure Module

Image via Niantic

Mossy lure modules are going to be your go-to in acquiring the Eeveelution Leafeon. With this, the module will increase the spawn rates of Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon in the area.

Here are all the Pokémon you’ll have a better chance of encountering when near an active Mossy lure module.

Oddish

Bellsprout

Venonat

Tangela

Eevee

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Yanma

Roselia

Cherubi

Rainy Lure Module

Image via Niantic

A mix of some of the bonuses granted by other lures, Rainy lure modules will provide an increased spawn rate on Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokémon. You’ll also be able to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra when around this lure.

These are the Pokémon you can expect to encounter when nearby a Rainy lure module.