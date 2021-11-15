All Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Part 1 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The first part of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event is starting to roll out in Pokémon Go, bringing new and old Generation IV content into the game to celebrate the launch of the remakes for Nintendo Switch.

With its first section, which is set to run from Nov. 16 to 18, the BDSP Celebration will focus on content from Brilliant Diamond and will feature Pokémon exclusive to that version of the game, such as Murkrow and Stunky.

Certain Pokémon like Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will be found in both events, with the Sinnoh starters all wearing two distinct hats inspired by the main characters of Diamond and Pearl. The version-exclusive Pokémon will be rotated out when the Shining Pearl portion of the event begins on Nov. 18. But until then, you can encounter all of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has to offer.

This event also introduces new event-exclusive Field Research and a Collection Challenge. The Field Research will rotate alongside the encounters for the Shining Pearl event, but players will need to participate in both segments if they want to complete the Collection Challenge.

If you plan on tackling the challenge, here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for the Brilliant Diamond Celebration event, which should help you finish things up pretty quickly.

