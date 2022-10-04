Magic: The Gathering taps into big-name gaming IPs for 2024

Wizards of the Coast is planning to continue IP crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in 2024, adding popular games like Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed to the Universes Beyond lineup.

IP crossovers within the Universes Beyond model have performed well for WotC throughout 2022, showcasing Secret Lair sets like Street Fighter and Fortnite. Upcoming mashups include a Commander set with Warhammer 40,000 and a Lord of the Rings set called The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Revealed today during the Hasbro Investor Day 2022 presentation, WotC will include gaming IPs Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed within the MTG 2024 Universes Beyond lineup.

Crossovers with LotR and Dr. Who are slated to take place during 2023. No specific details were announced for the 2024 mashups, other than the names of games WotC plans to collaborate with. The crossovers will likely tap into Secret Lair drops and potentially have their own set like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Players can expect the Universes Beyond crossovers to potentially include Commander Precon decks as well.

Universes Beyond have added financial stability to Hasbro, with MTG “tentpole releases” bringing in almost $100 million in revenue to the company, according to Polygon. And Magic has the potential to bring in around $1 billion in total annual revenue over the course of 2022, elevating the tabletop and digital card game to the top of Hasbro’s top money-making brands.

Similar to the LotR and Dr. Who announcements, players can expect additional details surrounding the Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy crossovers sometime throughout 2023.