Here’s everything to know about MTG Universes Beyond so far

Wizards of the Coast CEO Chris Cocks revealed Universes Beyond today, a Magic: The Gathering product that will feature IPs such as Warhammer 4,000 and Lord of the Rings.

The Universes Beyond products are a “brand within MTG,” according to WotC, “existing in addition to and alongside” present products. Not much is known about the Lord of the Rings product. But an official statement was released by Warhammer 4,000, noting that the decks will contain the “mighty heroes, twisted villains, and fearsome Xenos races of the 41st Millennium.”

Image via WotC and Warhammer 4,000

An official Universes Beyond holofoil stamp will set apart the brand from other Magic brands, along with a distinct frame. Already seen within the game’s community, the holofoil stamp was on the Secret Lair The Walking Dead cards, according to WotC.

Here’s everything WotC revealed so far about MTG Universes Beyond:

Universes Beyond products will be sold via most Magic channels.

Wherever WotC sells Commander decks, players can also find the Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings decks.

Universes Beyond products are not limited to Secret Lair drops, but will on occasion be “associated with Secret Lair products,” similar to the Secret Lair Godzilla lands from IKO.

It will also be offered as an “occasional standalone product,” just like recent The Walking Dead Secret Lair drops.

Universes Beyond cards are not Standard-legal.

The recently announced Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms isn’t a Universes Beyond product.

WotC is “reserving the Universes Beyond branding for worlds outside those built by WotC,” for now.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms are not “canonically a part of the Magic Multiverse,” for now.

Cards within Universes Beyond will feature a “variety of treatments,” according to WotC. Some decks will be similar to IKO Godzilla cards while others will have The Walking Dead treatment. No release date for Universes Beyond products was revealed at the time of writing.