All Fortnite Secret Lair cards in Magic: The Gathering crossover

Shrinking Storm Dance Battle Supply Llama Crack the Vault Battle Royale Battle Bus The Cube Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

Over a dozen Fortnite crossover Secret Lair cards are getting released for a limited time, showcasing landmarks and locations via basic lands, along with reprinted Magic: The Gathering spells.

The Fortnite and MTG Secret Lair July drop is scheduled to run from July 21 at 11am CT to July 25 at 11am CT. Collectors can pre-order bundles only during the limited-time run. The Secret Lair crossover features two bundles. One showcases aspects of Fortnite through spells like Grim Tutor as Crack the Vault while the other bundle contains locations and landmarks related to Fortnite as basic lands. Non-foil versions of the bundles are priced at $29.99 and foil versions are $39.99.

In addition to the two bundles, WotC has included two secret cards that haven’t been revealed at time of writing. It’s also unknown how these secret Fortnite cards are distributed between both MTG Secret Lair bundles.

Magic and Fortnite crossover bundle

Shrinking Storm Dance Battle Supply Llama Crack the Vault Battle Royale Battle Bus The Cube

A total of seven MTG reprints are contained within the Secret Lair drop, showcasing Fortnite art and aspects of the infamous battle royale game.

Wrath of God transformed into Shrinking Storm

Dance of Many transformed into Dance Battle

Etherium Sculptor transformed into Supply Llama

Grim Tutor transformed into Crack the Vault

Triumph of the Hordes transformed into Battle Royale

Smuggler’s Copter transformed into Battle Bus

Planar Bridge transformed into The Cube

Location and Landmark Fortnite Secret Lair bundle

Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

There are five lands within the Landmark and Location Fortnite bundle. All five are full art basic lands that highlight locations on the map.

All images via WotC.