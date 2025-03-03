How to get a gold crown and miniature crown in Monster Hunter Wilds

A monster’s size can often dictate how strong it is in Monster Hunter Wilds. Gold crown monsters in particular are quite dangerous. We’ll go over the best methods to get the gold crown and miniature crown in Monster Hunter Wilds.

What are monster crowns in Monster Hunter Wilds?

There are a total of 29 monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and out of these, 26 of them come with large gold crowns and smaller miniature crowns. You can check the successfully hunted monsters and their sizes from your field guide. The silver crown indicates a monster’s second largest size, while a gold crown indicates that the hunted monster had the largest size possible for its species.

You can check your largest size from the Field Journal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting all 52 crowns has been a difficult task in previous Monster Hunter games. However, there’s a neat little trick in Monster Hunter Wilds that lets you complete this grueling grind within a matter of hours.

How to find gold crowns in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can use the Binoculars from your item pouch like any other item, and once you’re close enough to a monster, it’ll show a crown under that monster’s name. This will let you know if the monster has a gold crown or if it’s just a miniature crown monster. If you spot the crown, you can open the region map, check the monster list, and then mark that specific monster for future investigations.

Save Investigations

Saving a crown monster lets you save an investigation and hunt that size monster up to three times as a quest from Alma. Since each player can save three crown investigations for each monster, and then invite up to nine people to complete those investigations with them, this makes hunting for gold crowns as a community extremely efficient. Since you can save up to 50 investigations at a time, it’s theoretically possible for you to save an investigation for almost every monster with every crown size.

Save your quests for future runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A team of two or three dedicated players who are sharing their investigations can easily find all gold and miniature crowns in Monster Hunter Wilds. Then you can freely carry other players through the whole collection process using your saved investigations.

Save abuse

To make things easier, you can actually track when monsters spawn and exploit this to get the exact size you want. To use this method, open up the region map and check the timeline. Around 30 seconds before a monster you’re looking for despawns and leaves the locale, save the game. Then wait a minute or two for it to respawn, and proceed to its location with binoculars. If the spawned monster isn’t the size you want, you can simply exit the game without saving and try again. The game saves the monster’s spawn data but not its size. This will eventually result in a monster spawn of your desired crown size. If you want to skip the wait for a particular monster with the crown size you want, you can always return to your pop-up camps (or the BBQ if you’re high rank) and choose the rest option to reset the environment.

Save a minute before it leaves the locale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re an achievement hunter and want to save up on time, we recommend picking a party of friends to coordinate your crown-hunting endeavors with. Otherwise, it might take you significantly longer to collect all crowns. With some friends, you can potentially get all crowns within 10 hours as long as you have lategame gear, but on your own, it can take you up to 20-25 hours of gameplay.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to use either of these methods you can always hop around different lobbies online till you encounter the creature you’re looking for.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a gold crown and miniature crown in Monster Hunter Wilds. Also, check out our complete interactive map and full breakdown of all monster weaknesses.

