Mizutsune as it appears in Monster Hunter Wilds
How to obtain an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8 in Monster Hunter Wilds

Flawless weapons.
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Mar 3, 2025 04:37 am

Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds are late-game items you can craft using various materials you collect through end-game quests to make your ideal weapon without needing to hunt a specific monster repeatedly.

Depending on the parts you use, you can create a weapon that shares the same name, has a different rarity, can have a distinct element type, and has different stats. It’s purely down to what materials you can find and how lucky you are during your quests.

But for those unsure how all this works, let me explain what you need to do.

How to make Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

a list of high tier artian weapon frgaments in mh wilds
Look at all those materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Artian Weapon Fragments in Monster Hunter Wilds, the main resource you need to make Artian weapons. The first is by fighting any Tempered Monster, and the second is through the Melding Pot. You must also complete the main story to unlock the ability to make Artian weapons.

To make an Artian weapon of Rarity 8, you will want to fight Tempered Apex Monsters. These include the following creatures:

  • Rey Dau
  • Nu Udra
  • Jin Dahaad
  • Uth Duna
  • Gore Magala
  • Arkveld

You can find one of these Tempered Monsters by periodically checking the map for one to spawn. You can then click on it and save the monster as an investigation to fight it three times each save. It’s good to keep these monsters stacked as they are a great source of Artian Weapon Fragments of Rarity 7 or higher and are also great for money and HR grinding.

Once you have several Rarity 8 Artian Weapon Fragments, you can head to the Smithy and choose to create a new Artian weapon. You’ll be instructed to select one of the eight different weapons, and if you have the correct parts, you should be able to craft them together for a fee. Ensure every Fragment you use is Rarity 8 to make that Rarity 8 Artian weapon to snag the achievement.

Each different weapon type requires a different type of Artian Weapon Fragments, these include:

Weapon typeMaterial 1Material 2Material 3
Great SwordBroken BladeBroken BladeCrushed Tube
Long SwordBroken BladeCrushed TubeCrushed Tube
Sword and ShieldBroken BladeCrushed TubeCracked Disc
Dual BladesBroken BladeBroken BladeCracked Disc
HammerCracked DiscCracked DiscCrushed Tube
Hunting HornCracked DiscCracked DiscRusted Device
LanceBroken BladeCracked DiscCracked Disc
GunlanceCracked DiscCracked DiscRusted Device
Switch AxeBroken BladeBroken BladeRusted Device
Charge BladeBroken BladeCracked DiscRusted Device
Insect GlaiveBroken BladeCrushed TubeRusted Device
Light BowgunCrushed TubeRusted DeviceRusted Device
Heavy BowgunCracked DiscCrushed TubeRusted Device
BowCrushed TubeCrushed TubeRusted Device

Grinding many of these materials is essential to make a good Artian weapon. You must combine weapons of a similar type or theme, such as Fire elemental-type, to make a good Artian weapon. While you can put all the parts together, crafting an Artian weapon that deals decent damage is vital to scoring a high rarity and having a valuable weapon for you to use in fights.

You can keep track of what type of Artian weapon and its stats and rarity in the top right corner as you pick the parts out. Try to get a weapon with a decent elemental score while having a high Affinity for some good crit builds. The more Gem Slots it has, the more skills you can equip.

