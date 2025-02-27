Monster Hunter Wilds weakness chart: All monster weaknesses and ailments

Hunting any ferocious beast or cute critter in Monster Hunter Wilds is a game where knowledge is power, and knowing your weaknesses and ailments is key.

Before heading out on any hunt, whether you need to capture a monster or take it apart for upgrades to your own equipment, you need to know what you’re getting into and what to bring with you to help maximize your capabilities. In Monster Hunter, every monster has strengths and weaknesses, and that dictates what kind of gear and weapons you should bring. Knowing your enemy is half the battle, and we’ve got all the intel you need on how to take down every monster in the game.

Be wary of spoilers for monsters in the game if you haven’t reached certain points in the story and endgame, but check out the table of contents below and jump to the monster you need weakness and ailment information on. And good luck out there, Hunter.

All monster weaknesses and ailments in Monster Hunter Wilds

Let’s get stuck in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wilds is a bit different from other games in the series, as instead of each monster having a flat weakness and ailment, depending on the body part you attack, each will have its own weaknesses and resistances. For example, a head might be weak to Fire, but its legs may not be, making each battle even trickier.

Each weakness and ailment is given a different star rating from four stars (best to use against that monster) to one star (not very good). The worst rating is a red X, meaning that Elemental, Damage Type, or Ailment is doing nothing. The higher the number of stars, the weaker a monster is to that damage.

With that in mind, we have broken down each monster currently in the game one by one into a list below to give you every bit of info you need when taking it on.

Ajarakan

Ajarakan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 3 3 3 X 2 1 1 1 Left Foreleg 3 3 3 X 2 1 1 1 Right Foreleg 3 3 3 X 2 1 1 1 Belly 2 2 2 X 1 1 1 1 Back 2 2 2 X 2 1 1 1 Left Hind Leg 2 2 2 X 1 1 1 1 Right Hind Leg 2 2 2 X 1 1 1 1 Tail 3 3 2 X 1 1 1 1 Tail Tip 3 3 3 X 2 1 1 1

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 2 2 2 2

Arkveld

Arkveld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 Torso 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Left Wing 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 Right Wing 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 Left Chainblade 3 3 3 X X X X X Right Chainblade 3 3 3 X X X X X Left Leg 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Right Leg 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Tail 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 2 2 2 2

Balahara

Balahara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 3 4 3 1 X 2 1 1 Neck 3 4 3 1 X 2 1 1 Torso 2 3 2 1 X 1 1 1 Left Foreleg 3 3 2 1 X 1 1 1 Right Foreleg 3 3 2 1 X 11 1 Left Hind Leg 2 2 2 1 X 1 1 1 Right Hind Leg 2 2 2 1 X 1 1 1 Tail 3 3 3 1 X 1 1 1

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 3 2 2 2

Blangonga

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Blangonga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 4 4 4 2 1 1 X X Torso 3 3 3 2 1 1 X X Left Foreleg 3 3 2 1 1 1 X X Right Foreleg 3 3 2 1 1 1 X X Left Hind Leg 3 3 2 1 1 1 X X Right Hind Leg 3 3 2 1 1 1 X X Tail 3 3 2 1 1 1 X X

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 2 2 2 2

Chatacabra

Chatacabra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 4 4 4 1 1 2 1 X Tongue 4 4 4 1 1 2 1 X Torso 3 3 1 1 1 2 1 X Left Foreleg 4 4 4 1 1 1 1 X Right Foreleg 4 4 4 1 1 1 1 X Left Hind Leg 3 3 3 X X 2 1 X Right Hind Leg 3 3 3 X X 2 1 X Rear 3 3 3 1 1 2 1 X

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 3 2 3 2 3 2

Congalala

Congalala. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 4 4 4 2 1 1 1 1 Torso 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Left Foreleg 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 Right Foreleg 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 Left Hind Leg 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Right Hind Leg 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Tail 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses



Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

Exhaust 2 2 2 2 2 2

Doshaguma

Doshaguma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type Weaknesses

Body Part

Sever

Blunt

Ammo

Fire

Water

Electric

Ice

Dragon Head 3 3 3 2 1 2 1 1 Torso 2 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 Left Foreleg 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 Right Foreleg 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 Left Hind Leg 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Right Hind Leg 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 Tail Hair 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 X

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses