Monster Hunter Wilds weakness chart: All monster weaknesses and ailments

Hunting any ferocious beast or cute critter in Monster Hunter Wilds is a game where knowledge is power, and knowing your weaknesses and ailments is key.
Before heading out on any hunt, whether you need to capture a monster or take it apart for upgrades to your own equipment, you need to know what you’re getting into and what to bring with you to help maximize your capabilities. In Monster Hunter, every monster has strengths and weaknesses, and that dictates what kind of gear and weapons you should bring. Knowing your enemy is half the battle, and we’ve got all the intel you need on how to take down every monster in the game.
Be wary of spoilers for monsters in the game if you haven’t reached certain points in the story and endgame, but check out the table of contents below and jump to the monster you need weakness and ailment information on. And good luck out there, Hunter.
All monster weaknesses and ailments in Monster Hunter Wilds
Wilds is a bit different from other games in the series, as instead of each monster having a flat weakness and ailment, depending on the body part you attack, each will have its own weaknesses and resistances. For example, a head might be weak to Fire, but its legs may not be, making each battle even trickier.
Each weakness and ailment is given a different star rating from four stars (best to use against that monster) to one star (not very good). The worst rating is a red X, meaning that Elemental, Damage Type, or Ailment is doing nothing. The higher the number of stars, the weaker a monster is to that damage.
With that in mind, we have broken down each monster currently in the game one by one into a list below to give you every bit of info you need when taking it on.
Ajarakan
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|3
|3
|3
|X
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Left Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|X
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Right Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|X
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Belly
|2
|2
|2
|X
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Back
|2
|2
|2
|X
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Left Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|X
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|X
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tail
|3
|3
|2
|X
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tail Tip
|3
|3
|3
|X
|2
|1
|1
|1
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
Arkveld
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Torso
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Wing
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Wing
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Chainblade
|3
|3
|3
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Right Chainblade
|3
|3
|3
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Left Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tail
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
Balahara
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|3
|4
|3
|1
|X
|2
|1
|1
|Neck
|3
|4
|3
|1
|X
|2
|1
|1
|Torso
|2
|3
|2
|1
|X
|1
|1
|1
|Left Foreleg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|X
|1
|1
|1
|Right Foreleg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|X
|11
|1
|Left Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|X
|1
|1
|1
|Right Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|X
|1
|1
|1
|Tail
|3
|3
|3
|1
|X
|1
|1
|1
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
Blangonga
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Torso
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Left Foreleg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Right Foreleg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Left Hind Leg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Right Hind Leg
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|X
|X
|Tail
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|X
|X
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
Chatacabra
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|X
|Tongue
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|X
|Torso
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|X
|Left Foreleg
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|X
|Right Foreleg
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|X
|Left Hind Leg
|3
|3
|3
|X
|X
|2
|1
|X
|Right Hind Leg
|3
|3
|3
|X
|X
|2
|1
|X
|Rear
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|X
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
Congalala
Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Torso
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Hind Leg
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tail
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
Doshaguma
Elemental and Damage Type Weaknesses
|Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
|Head
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Torso
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Foreleg
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Left Hind Leg
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Right Hind Leg
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tail Hair
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|X
Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses
Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
