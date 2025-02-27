Forgot password
the monster field guide in monster hunter wilds
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Wilds weakness chart: All monster weaknesses and ailments

Tackle every monster and be prepared for whats coming.
Adam Newell
Scott Duwe
and 
Zack Palm
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:00 am

Hunting any ferocious beast or cute critter in Monster Hunter Wilds is a game where knowledge is power, and knowing your weaknesses and ailments is key.

Before heading out on any hunt, whether you need to capture a monster or take it apart for upgrades to your own equipment, you need to know what you’re getting into and what to bring with you to help maximize your capabilities. In Monster Hunter, every monster has strengths and weaknesses, and that dictates what kind of gear and weapons you should bring. Knowing your enemy is half the battle, and we’ve got all the intel you need on how to take down every monster in the game.

Be wary of spoilers for monsters in the game if you haven’t reached certain points in the story and endgame, but check out the table of contents below and jump to the monster you need weakness and ailment information on. And good luck out there, Hunter.

Jump to:

All monster weaknesses and ailments in Monster Hunter Wilds

the hunter looks at the large monster field guide which gives a bunch of useful tips and resources
Let’s get stuck in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wilds is a bit different from other games in the series, as instead of each monster having a flat weakness and ailment, depending on the body part you attack, each will have its own weaknesses and resistances. For example, a head might be weak to Fire, but its legs may not be, making each battle even trickier.

Each weakness and ailment is given a different star rating from four stars (best to use against that monster) to one star (not very good). The worst rating is a red X, meaning that Elemental, Damage Type, or Ailment is doing nothing. The higher the number of stars, the weaker a monster is to that damage.

With that in mind, we have broken down each monster currently in the game one by one into a list below to give you every bit of info you need when taking it on.

Ajarakan

fanged beast ajarakan field guide image
Ajarakan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head333X2111
Left Foreleg333X2111
Right Foreleg333X2111
Belly222X1111
Back222X2111
Left Hind Leg222X1111
Right Hind Leg222X1111
Tail332X1111
Tail Tip333X2111

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
222222

Arkveld

arkveld monster guide image
Arkveld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head33311111
Torso22211111
Left Wing33211111
Right Wing33211111
Left Chainblade333XXXXX
Right Chainblade333XXXXX
Left Leg22211111
Right Leg22211111
Tail33311111

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
222222

Balahara

leviathan balahara field guide image
Balahara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head3431X211
Neck3431X211
Torso2321X111
Left Foreleg3321X111
Right Foreleg3321X111
Left Hind Leg2221X111
Right Hind Leg2221X111
Tail3331X111

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
223222

Blangonga

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

blangonga field guide monster entry
Blangonga. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head444211XX
Torso333211XX
Left Foreleg332111XX
Right Foreleg332111XX
Left Hind Leg332111XX
Right Hind Leg332111XX
Tail332111XX

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
222222

Chatacabra

amphibian Chatacabra field monster guide image
Chatacabra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head4441121X
Tongue4441121X
Torso3311121X
Left Foreleg4441111X
Right Foreleg4441111X
Left Hind Leg333XX21X
Right Hind Leg333XX21X
Rear3331121X

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
323232

Congalala

fangest beast congalala monster field research image
Congalala. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head44421111
Torso22211111
Left Foreleg33311111
Right Foreleg33311111
Left Hind Leg22211111
Right Hind Leg22211111
Tail33311111

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun
Exhaust
222222

Doshaguma

fanged beast doshaguma field research image
Doshaguma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental and Damage Type Weaknesses

Body Part
Sever
Blunt
Ammo
Fire
Water
Electric
Ice
Dragon
Head33321211
Torso23221111
Left Foreleg33311111
Right Foreleg33311111
Left Hind Leg32211111
Right Hind Leg32211111
Tail Hair2221111X

Ailment Effective Status Effects weaknesses


Poison
Sleep
Paralysis
Blastblight
Stun