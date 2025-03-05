How to change your title in Monster Hunter Wilds

Since Monster Hunter Wilds is primarily an online co-op game, customizing how your hunter is presented to other players can be very important. The game lets you customize almost everything, but that can result in some dense, confusing menus.

To change your title in Monster Hunter Wilds you need to edit your Hunter Profile, but the option isn’t always available. And, like a lot of options in this game, the profile editing tools aren’t all that easy to find.

How to edit your Hunter Profile in Monster Hunter Wilds

Base Camp is probably the best place to start tinkering with your Hunter Profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To edit your Hunter Profile in Monster Hunter Wilds, open the in-game menu, go to the Info tab (third from the left), and select Hunter Profile. If Hunter Profile is greyed out, then you can’t edit your Hunter Profile at this time, probably because you’re in the middle of a quest objective. So, finish your quest objective, and try again.

Weirdly, the game usually lets you edit your Hunter Profile in the middle of a battle against a large monster, but I don’t recommend trying that. Opening your Hunter Profile does not pause the game, so the monster is likely to be all, like, “Rarrr! Hunter edit Hunter Profile! Me easy kill hunter now! Rarrr!” That’s what happened to me when I tried it anyway.

The option to change your title isn’t clearly signposted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you select Hunter Profile, this opens your Hunter Profile page which, by default, is a portrait of you Hunter, Seikret, and Palico along with a nameplate and a title. But you can’t just select the title on this page to change it. No, that would be far too intuitive. Instead, you have to go to the Hunter Profile editing menu by tapping L1/LB. From this menu, you can choose to edit your nameplate, change your pose, expression, camera angle, and background. And you can edit your top page widgets, one of which is your title.

How to change the title in your Hunter Profile in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can’t actually type in your title; that would be asking for trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the Hunter Profile edit menu, select Edit Top Page Widgets, select your title (which by default says Novice Hunter), then press Triangle/Y to change it. Your title can consist of up to three words/phrases selected from the lists provided. I changed my title to Excited Looking Horn because I feel that’s the title that best represents who I am as a Monster Hunter. But you might be more of a Hunter So Blue or a Charge Blade V Switch Axe.

Now that you’ve given yourself the perfect title, you might also want to think about changing your appearance or customizing your Seikret.

