Charge Blade vs. Switch Axe: Which is better in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The Charge Blade vs. Switch Axe debate has raged among Monster Hunter fans since the Charge Blade was introduced in Monster Hunter 4. Newly enhanced versions of both weapons appear in Monster Hunter Wilds, so fans are once again asking which one is the best?

The fact is that this decade-long debate has never been settled and never will be. The whole point of the different weapons in Monster Hunter games is that each provides an entirely different gameplay experience, with different strengths and weaknesses. And while the Charge Blade and Switch Axe might first appear similar—both morph between Sword and Axe modes—they actually play quite differently.

We’ve declared them both A-tier weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. But still, if you want to know which one is best for you, here’s a breakdown of what’s good and bad about each sword/axe weapon, starting with reasons why the Charge Blade is better than the Switch Axe.

Why is the Charge Blade better than the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds?

You can only move very slowly in the Charge Blade’s Axe mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main advantage of the Charge Blade over the Switch Axe is its versatility. The Switch Axe is a slow, heavy hitter whether you’re in Sword mode or Axe mode, but with the Charge Blade the two modes are completely different.

The Charge Blade’s Sword mode allows you to manoeuvre, attack quickly, and defend yourself using its shield. All the while, you’re charging up the sword to unleash some seriously heavy attacks and combos in Axe mode.

This makes the Charge Blade a more complicated weapon than the Switch Axe, but a much more satisfying one once you master it. Pulling off advanced counter moves and supercharged combo finishers with the Charge Blade isn’t easy, but these techniques are highly effective and incredibly satisfying.

Why is the Switch Axe better than the Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The Switch Axe is perfect for those who can’t decide between a massive sword and a massive axe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most Monster Hunter players would agree that attacking monsters is more fun than defending yourself against them, and that’s the best thing about the Switch Axe—it’s all about non-stop attack. Fans of the Switch Axe would argue that its limited defensive options are actually its biggest strength. You’ll never need a shield if you know how to roll and position yourself relative to each monster.

The Switch Axe also allows for a more fluid style of play than the Charge Blade. Playing with the Charge Blade is slower, more methodical, and more strategic, which can be very satisfying, but you never really feel like you’re getting into a smooth-flowing attacking rhythm like you can with the Switch Axe. The Charge Blade always requires that you’re thinking, while you can slip into full muscle memory mode with the Switch Axe, blending each combo into the next.

Should you choose the Charge Blade or the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Keep Alma waiting too long and she’ll apparently start falling asleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Charge Blade and Switch Axe are both really effective and fun weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, so the choice between the two will ultimately come down to personal preference.

However, if you’re a newcomer to the Monster Hunter series, I’d suggest picking the Switch Axe over the Charge Blade, as it’ll be way easier to get to grips with while learning everything else about the game. On the other hand, veteran players who want the maximum level of challenge and satisfaction should go with the Charge Blade.

