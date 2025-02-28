How to change your appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before you spend painstaking hours creating your hunter’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds, just know that it can be altered at any time in the game.

Thanks to the ability to change your hunter’s appearance in MH Wilds, you can tweak how they look at any time once you make it into the bulk of the game, and it’s a simple process to undergo. There’s no plastic surgery or microtransactions required.

This option is great to have since you can jump right into the gameplay with friends and then come back and edit your hunter’s appearance at any time, whenever the time for hunts is over and the squad hops offline. If only every game had this option and made it so easy to do.

Here’s everything to know about how to change your appearance (and even your cat Palico pal’s appearance) in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

What do you think of my hunter? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your hunter’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds by entering your tent at base camp or a pop-up camp. If you’re looking for how to change the appearance of your armor (transmog), that’s called Layered Armor in Monster Hunter, and we’ve got a guide on how to do that here.

But if you’re having second thoughts about your hunter’s face or physical appearance, follow these steps to change a multitude of options about how your hunter looks:

Enter your tent at Base Camp or a Pop-Up Camp. Your handler, Alma, will always be close by your tent.

Once inside the tent, navigate to the Appearance menu (the human head icon).

Select Change Appearance.

Select your hunter or Palico.

Select from the list of appearance options to change your hunter.

Once inside your tent, navigate to the far right icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you select your Hunter, you can edit them like so. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The images above illustrate exactly what you will see when attempting to change your hunter’s appearance so you know what to look for. Have fun customizing your hunter’s look once, twice, or for each and every hunt you go on from here until the end of time.

Now that you know how to change your hunter’s appearance, it’s time to customize that ugly, mismatching armor set you have. Check out our guide on Layered Armor and transmog in Monster Hunter Wilds so you can look as sleek as your weapon’s slices and smashes into monster skulls.

