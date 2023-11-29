Capcom insider comments stir Monster Hunter World 2 wishes again

Capcom has been on a multi-year winning streak with its games and fans are eagerly awaiting what the company is going to release in 2024. Thanks to a known Capcom insider, the Monster Hunter community is getting their hopes up for a potential blockbuster sequel next year.

On Nov. 26, Dusk Golem, a Capcom insider known for being reliable with their information, shared an update regarding recent rumors—debunking a recent 4chan thread that was gaining traction and stating Capcom reportedly has “no plans” to release any Resident Evil remakes in 2024. Now the dust has settled on that discussion, the Monster Hunter community has latched onto the third message in that info dump that claims “there is a big Capcom game that’s being announced in late 2023 and releasing in 2024.” Dusk Golem also clarifies the unannounced game is not a new Resident Evil title either.

The hype is real for wherever Capcom takes the Monster Hunter franchise next. Image via Capcom

With Dragon’s Dogma II officially getting a March release date, Street Fighter 6 already out, and no Resi game on the horizon, there are only a few things a “big” Capcom game could be, especially since this context likely means the game has not been announced at all year—crossing off Pragmata after its delay this Summer. Additionally, Capcom already confirmed in an October investor Q&A that a “major unannounced title” will be announced before the end of Match 2024 and will be used to “boost the sales figures” in the next fiscal year.

With that info in mind, MH players are back to hoping a new, blockbuster title in the franchise is finally on the way now that content has been winding down for 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise after more than two years of post-launch content. “Wake up babe, more MH6 hopium just dropped,” Reddit user Soulstone_X said.

Monster Hunter is one of Capcom’s best-selling franchises, with 2018’s Monster Hunter World now holding the record as Capcom’s top-selling game ever at 29.8 million units sold if you include its Icebourne expansion. That, paired with MH Rise being released as a timed Nintendo Switch exclusive at launch has players eyeing a potential World 2 announcement at some point between now and March 31, 2024.

The ultimate hopium is that a potential World 2 will be announced at The Game Awards on Dec. 7 with a release slated for fiscal year 2024—which can extend to the January to March timeframe that both World and Rise launched in. Fans are salivating at the idea of a next-gen title that will finally implement crossplay and cross-progression to the franchise so players can hunt together with friends on all available platforms, and a launch like that would sell gangbusters to improve Capcom’s bottom line.

Unfortunately, nothing the insider said points to Monster Hunter being the franchise in question, and concerns about how quickly a massive game will release after its initial reveal has fans who have been burned by their own hype before tentative. However, taking into account that MH World was initially revealed in June 2017 and released just seven months later in January 2018 while Rise was shown off in September 2020 and dropped six months later, a reveal in December could easily lead to a summer or fall release for the next big hunting experience.

The most likely outcome is we get a teaser trailer at The Game Awards and then a full blowout reveal in March 2024 while Capcom celebrates the Monster Hunter franchise’s 20th Anniversary. That would also put whatever title is announced as Capcom’s probable Fall or Winter release, which makes more sense than having it run up against Dragon’s Dogma II.