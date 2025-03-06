Dual Blades Builds, Best Skills & Armor | Monster Hunter Wilds

Dual Blades are a devastating tool for slaying monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, able to dish out quick damage, offering great maneuverability, and stacking effects upon any foe you cross—and things get even more deadly with the perfect build.

Recommended Videos

With many different elements and weapons to choose from, deciding what route to go down can be confusing. We’re here to help with our selection of the best Dual Blades builds in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best Dual Blades builds and Armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Artian Crit Overload Dual Blades Build

A powerful tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Artian weapons are the best in the business by far, with the added bonus of being able to craft them to your requirements by boosting attack, element, and Affinity. As part of that, it’s simple to pick and choose the element or status effect you want to inflict, so while I went for Ice in my initial build, nothing stops you from choosing something else. In all honesty, I’ll probably have several of this weapon with different elements later down the line.

Key Weapon Skills in this build are Critical Element, increasing Elemental damage, Critical Eye, increasing Affinity, and the corresponding skill for your element alongside the Razor Sharp skill. Though the latter can take some grinding to land the right type for your build, it’s an invaluable asset that significantly reduces the amount of times you need to sharpen your weapon.

Armor-wise, I tend to mix and match a lot of the time and focus on resistances to the specific elements for the monster I’m targeting farming, but for general play, finding the right balance is key. For a general build suitable of tackling most monsters, try to mix things up so that none of the elemental resistances drop below -3.

Skills must be taken into consideration, however, with anything that grants Burst, Constitution, Marathon Runner, and Stamina Surge taking priority. This maximizes the damage dished out to monsters and boosts stamina recovery to evade attacks.

Item Slots Skills Tilktreise – Critical Elem Jwl III

– Expert Jewel III

– Any Element Attack 3/Razor Sharp Jwl I – Critical Element Lv. 3

– Critical Eye Lv. 3

– Element Attack Lv. 3

– Razor Sharp Lv. 1 Gore Helm β – Physique Jewel I

– Chain Jewel III – Evade Window Lv. 1

– Coalescence Lv. 1 Udra Miremail α – Recovery Jewel I

– Dive Jewel I – Resentment Lv.1

– Burst Lv. 1 Dober Vanbraces α – Chain Jewel III – Stamina Surge Lv. 2

– Constitution Lv. 1 Gore Ebony Coil β – Chain Jewel III

– Phoenix Jewel II – Constitution Lv. 2 Udra Miregraves β – Physique Jewel I

– Refresh Jewel I – Windproof Lv. 1

– Burst Lv. 1 Marathon Charm III N/A – Marathon Runner Lv. 3

Paralyzing Bite Dual Blades build

Paralysis works on most monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and is a great area to focus on. This build maximizes the damage dealt when a monster is paralyzed and increases the status output.

The Lala Harpactirs are the crucial part of this build, along with the jewels equipped to the slots, focusing on increasing Critical Status and Paralyzing effects. The final jewel I chose grants the Razor Sharp skill, reducing the need to sharpen weapons, but you can change this if there’s another skill you want to have access to.

Armor is a bit of a mix and match, though the most important aspects are the Rathian Mail and Foray Charm II, both of which provide Foray level two that increases attack and Affinity against monsters affected by paralysis. Elsewhere, Burst skills provided by other armor pieces also play an important part.

This build also has a few low-level skill bonuses that come in clutch when activated, like Earplugs, Divine Blessing, Resentment, and Peak Performance. These don’t play a huge part in the focus of the build and won’t activate regularly, they’re decent boosts to have.

Item Slots Skills Lala Harpactirs – Paralyzer Jwl III

– Crit Status Jwl II

– Razor Sharp Jwl I – Critical Draw level two

– Critical Status level one G. Ebony Helm α N/A – Burst level two

– Earplugs level one G. Ebony Bracers α N/A – Burst level two

– Divine Blessing level one Rathian Mail α N/A – Foray level two G. Ebony Coil β – Furor Jewel I

– Protection Jewel I – Burst level one Guild Ace Boots α – Tenderizer Jewel – Peak Performance level one

– Foray level one

– Constitution level one Foray Charm II N/A – Foray level two

Arkveld Lifesteal Dual Blades build

Get ready for a farming run. Image via Capcom

The Arkveld Lifesteal Dual Blades build orientates around the Guardian Arkveld α armor set, so while I’ve used the Tilktreise again in this build, you can exchange the weapon for anything suitable—giving you the ability to switch things up if you want to target an elemental weakness in a monster.

The main focus of this build is the activation of the Decimator II skill, which restores health when destroying a wound on the monster. You also benefit from the Wylk Burst skill that boosts stamina and red gauge recovery when near Wylkcrystals—though the latter isn’t really something to focus on, instead providing a nice bonus here and there.

To maximize the Decimator skill, the Flayer skills provided by the various armor pieces come in swinging by making it easier to create wounds on monsters you are fighting. The Weakness Exploit skill also boosts Affinity when weak points on a monster are hit, with an additional boost when you strike a wound. Added to all this, Partbreaker also dishes out extra damage to wounds and makes it easier to break monster parts.

Elemental Absorption helps this build become viable in any fight, boosting elemental damage and also increasing your resistance to any elements when the skill is activated, while I focused on Physique jewels in the armor slots to gain the Constitution skill, though you can change this to suit your playstyle.

The downside of this build is the sheer amount of farming it takes to get all the materials for crafting, with the list required including a Nu Udra Flamegem, Rey Dau Boltgem, Jin Dahaad Icegem, Arkveld Gem, and an Uth Duna Watergem.

Item Slots Skills Tilktreise – Critical Elem Jwl III

– Expert Jewel III

– Any Element Attack 3/Razor Sharp Jwl I – Critical Element level three

– Critical Eye level three

– Element Attack level three

– Razor Sharp level one G. Arkveld Helm α – Physique Jwl I

– Physique Jwl I – Partbreaker level two

– Flayer level one G. Arkveld Mail α N/A – Flayer level two

– Blight Resistance level one G. Arkveld Vambraces α – Physique Jwl I – Weakness Exploit level two

– Blight Resistance level one G. Arkveld Coil α N/A – Flayer level two

– Elemental Absorption level one G. Arkveld Greaves α N/A – Elemental Absorption level two

– Weakness Exploit level one Exploiter Charm II N/A – Weakness Exploit level two

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy