The Kinsect is the weapon asset you receive when using an Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds. You use it to build up charges against a monster, unlocking this weapon’s most potent attack combinations. There are a handful to choose from, and knowing the best option can be difficult.

You can swap out Kinsects anytime, but there is a clear best choice when hunting a monster. The goal of a Kinsect is to deliver a charge from a beast to your Insect Glaive, and the faster it gets to you, the more often you can use your attack combinations. Wilds also has a unique mechanic where you can raise a Kinsect, giving it unique traits based on your playstyle. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the best Kinsect for your Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The best Kinsect for Insect Glaives in Monster Hunter Wilds

Examine your Kinsect to choose the best one that fits your playstyle.

The best Kinsect you can use for the Insect Glaive is the one with the highest speed stat. You can view a Kinsect’s stats at the Smithy or by browsing your equipment and looking through the ones you already have. The speed skill is the most critical talent because it determines how fast a Kinsect flies, going from a monster to your weapon. The quicker a Kinsect goes, the faster you can receive the charges when hitting a monster part, helping you unlock your attack combos quicker in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The other stats are good to be aware of, such as powder effect, power, and stamina. The powder effect is when your Kinsect leaves behind powder after you’ve ordered it to hit a monster, making it easier to hit certain body parts, and increasing certain aspects of your attack. Power determines how much damage a Kinsect does when it hits a monster part. Finally, the stamina shows how long a Kinsect can be away from you before it automatically returns and you can send it out again. None of them are as important as speed, however.

Of these three, stamina is a close second to speed, as it enables your Kinsect to be out longer to obtain those charges for your Insect Glaive.

How to raise Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds

Choose what your Kinsect grows into and becomes.

You can visit the Smithy at any base camp in Monster Hunter Wilds to begin raising your Kinsects. This is where you determine what it becomes as it levels up, influencing the unique stats and passive effects it receives. You start with a base Kinsect you purchase and then choose from one of three combinations of how you want to raise it. From there, the passive stats steadily increase with each level until it reaches rank four when it’s fully grown. You can use this Kinsect with a level seven Insect Glaive.

Each time you increase a Kinsect’s level, the passive effects change. You’ll want to take notice of this before you confirm it, ensuring you’re select choices that fit the particular Insect Glaive you’re going to use. Because the Insect Glaive already uses slashing damage, normally keeping your Kinsect the same damage type is recommended, but this is entirely up to your playstyle and if you’re running with other players who use blunt weapons.

If you want a different Kinsect, purchase more from the Smithy to raise them and try a different combination.

How to switch out Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds

Swap between Kinsects at your tent.

When you want to swap out a Kinsect for a new one on your Insect Glaive, head to your tent and go to the equipment box. From here, similar to swapping between weapons, you can choose to place a newly acquired Kinsect in your Insect Glaive. The Kinsect you’re currently using always follows the new Insect Glaive you make, but if you get a new Kinsect, you have to add it to your Insect Glaive and swap out your old one.

You won’t be able to do this at the Smithy. You can only do it while inside your tent when you’re swapping out weapons at your equipment box in Monster Hunter Wilds.

