The resources you have to find in Monster Hunter Wilds are scattered throughout the various regions you can explore. These are vital to crafting some of the best weapons and armor you need to take on the titantic monsters you’ll be fighting, and a difficult item to find is the Dragonbone Relic.

Dragonbone Relic is a bone material only found in a handful of locations. Even if we help you narrow your search, it’ll be difficult for this item to drop because the chances are not in your favor. You’ll have to repeat the process of searching through piles of bone multiple times before you get enough to bring back to Gemma to craft your latest weapon. Still, we can help make adding this item to your smithy much easier. Here’s what you need to know about the Dragonbone Relic location in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to find Dragonbone Relic in Monster Hunter Wilds

Bone Piles in high rank regions have a chance to reward you with Dragonbone Relics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragonborn Relic can drop all five regions in Monster Hunter Wilds: Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, or the Ruins of Wyveria. As you might expect, these have a chance to drop from the large Bonepiles you find scattered throughout the map. The problem is the chances of a Dragonbone Relic dropping from these Bonepiles.

These only appear in the High Rank regions of Monster Hunter Wilds. You need to make it beyond the New Ecosystems mission, where you’ll open up locations with new monsters after the credits roll for the main story. After this point, the Bonepiles in all regions have a chance for a Dragonbone Relic to drop, but it’s considered a highly rare item with a low chance of appearing any time you search through them.

You can also earn them by completing optional quests. When speaking with Alma, look through the many optional quests she might have for you, as these focus on quests you receive from other characters in Monster Hunter Wilds or are ones you can take to hunt down a particular monster. However, as you progress through the main story, more become available, leveling up your character’s hunter rank.

After beating the entire game, where I’ve challenged Arkveld to a second fight at hunter rank 42, I have optional quests called The Chains of Life, where I can rechallenge Arkveld. Upon completing this quest, there is a chance for a Dragonbone Relic to drop at the end, but similar to the Bonepiles, there’s only a small chance for this item to appear. Plus, you do have to complete the optional quest.

The best way to get Dragonbone Relics in Monster Hunter Wilds

Between these two options, focusing on the Bonepiles might be the quickest way to track down a Dragonbone Relic. If you try to get it from completing any optional quest, there’s a chance you could spend 10 to 15 minutes fighting a creature and it still doesn’t drop. In that same amount of time, you could run through an entire region, checking through all the Bonepiles, and rest at your hut to try it all over again.

The Geology Charm increases the chances of looting from a bone pile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to increase your chances of getting the Dragonbone Relic from a bone pile, there are passive buffs you can add to your hunter. The Geology Charm is the perfect talisman to have your hunter when you’re trying to loot this item.

It costs two Balahara Scales, a Balahara Shell, and two Sturdy Bones to craft, granting you the Geologist equipment skill, which at the first level gives you one additional item when gathering from bone piles. However, you can increase that buff to the second level and receive one extra item when gathering special items. It doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a Dragonbone Relic, but it increases your chances each time you search.

