All Equipment Skills and how they work in Monster Hunter Wilds

Adaptability Negates the effects of heat and cold. Negates all environmental damage.

Agitator Increases attack by +4 and affinity by 3 percent when a large monster is enraged. Increases attack by +8 and affinity by 5 percent when a large monster is enraged. Increases attack by +12 and affinity by 7 percent when a large monster is enraged. Increases attack by +16 and affinity by 10 percent when a large monster is enraged. Increases attack by +20 and affinity by 15 percent when a large monster is enraged.

Airborne Jumping attack power by 10 percent.

Alluring Pelt Increases the attention drawn to you when attacking monsters.

Ambush Temporarily increases damage by 5 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack. Temporarily increases damage by 10 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack. Temporarily increases damage by 15 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack.

Antivirus Slightly increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +3 if cured. Increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +6 if cured. Greatly increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +15 if cured.

Aquatic/Oilsilt Mobility Negates the effects of muddy streams, and prevents you from being slowed down in water or oilsilt. Negates the effects of waves.

Arkveld’s Hunger Regenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon.

Artillery Moderately increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +30. Increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +60. Greatly increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +90.

Attack Boost Attack +3 Attack +5 Attack +7 Attack +2 percent and +8 Attack +4 percent and +9

Ballistics Slightly extends range. Extends range. Greatly extends range.

Bind Resistance Allows you to quickly recover from webbed status or frostblight. Allows you to very quickly recover from webbed status or frostblight. Prevents webbed and frostblight status.

Blast Resistance Delays blastblight and reduces blast damage. Greatly delays blastblight and reduces blast damage. Prevents blastblight.

Blangonga’s Spirit Using the To Victory! gesture greatly increases attack temporarily to nearby allies.

Bleeding Resistance Reduces damage while bleeding. Greatly reduces damage while bleeding. Prevents bleeding.

Blindsider Improves the effectiveness of flash attacks and items.

Blight Resistance Reduces the duration of all elemental blights by 50 percent. Reduces the duration of all elemental blights by 75 percent. Nullifies all elemental blights.

Bludgeoner Provides a 5 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is yellow or lower. Provides a 10 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is yellow or lower. Provides a 10 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is green or lower.

Bombardier Increases the damage of explosive items by 10 percent. Increases the damage of explosive items by 20 percent. Increases the damage of explosive items by 30 percent.

Botanist One extra consumable herb item per gather. Adds one extra consumable fruit, nut, or seed item per gather. Adds one extra consumable insect item per gather. Adds one extra consumable mushroom item per gather.

Burst On first hit, gain a small temporary attack and element boost, replaced by a larger boost after the fifth hit. Hit 5 successive times for a bigger stat boost. Hit 5 successive times for a bigger stat boost. Hit 5 successive times for an even bigger stat boost. Hit 5 successive times for a huge stat boost.

Charge Master Slightly increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks. Increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks. Greatly increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks.

Cliffhanger Reduces stamina depletion while climbing by 50 percent.

Coalescence Temporarily increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status. Temporarily moderately increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status. Temporarily greatly increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status.

Constitution Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 10 percent. Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 20 percent. Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 30 percent. Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 40 percent. Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 50 percent.

Convert Element After taking elemental damage, temporarily grants you dragon element. Deal extra dragon damage after dealing enough elemental damage. Increases dragon attack. Increases additional damage and dragon attack. Further increases additional damage and dragon attack.

Counterstrike Temporarily increases attack power by +10 after being knocked back. Temporarily increases attack power by +15 after being knocked back. Extends effect time. Temporarily increases attack power by +25 after being knocked back. Extends effect time.

Critical Boost Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 28 percent. Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 31 percent. Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 34 percent. Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 37 percent. Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 40 percent.

Critical Draw When performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 50 percent. When performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 75 percent. When performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 100 percent.

Critical Element Slightly increases elemental damage while active. Increases elemental damage while active. Greatly increases elemental damage while active.

Critical Eye Increases Affinity by 4 percent. Affinity by +8 percent. Affinity by +12 percent. Affinity by +16 percent. Affinity by +20 percent.

Critical Status Slightly increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits. Increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits. Greatly increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits.

Defense Boost Increases Defense by +5. Increases Defense by +10. Increases Defense by 5 percent and +10. Increases Defense by 5 percent and +20. All elemental resistances go up by +3. Increases Defense by 8 percent and +20. All elemental resistances go up by +3. Increases Defense by 8 percent and +35. All elemental resistances go up by +5. Increases Defense by 10 percent and +35. All elemental resistances go up by +5.

Divine Blessing While active, reduces damage taken by 15 percent. While active, reduces damage taken by 30 percent. While active, reduces damage taken by 50 percent.

Dragon Attack Increases Dragon attack by +40. Increases Dragon attack by 10 percent and +50. Increases Dragon attack by 20 percent and +606.

Dragon Resistance Increases Dragon Resistance by 6. Increases Dragon Resistance by 12. Increases Dragon Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.

Doshaguma’s Might Temporarily grants attack +25 after a successful Power Clash or Offset Attack.

Earplugs Reduces the effects of weak monster roars. Nullifies weak monster roars and reduces the effects of strong monster roars. Nullifies all monster roars.

Ebony Odogaron’s Power Further extends the duration of the Burst skill and grants attack +10.

Entomologist The bodies of insect monsters won’t be destroyed, allowing them to be carved.

Elemental Absorption After taking elemental damage, temporarily grants you element effects, increasing elemental attack, and resistance to element damage taken by 4. Further increases elemental attack, resistance to damage take by 6. Further increases elemental attack, resistance to damage take by 8.

Evade Extender Slightly extends evasion distance. Extends evasion distance. Greatly extends evasion distance.

Evade Window Very slightly increases invulnerability window. Slightly increases invulnerability window. Increases invulnerability window. Greatly increases invulnerability window. Massively increases invulnerability window.

Free Meal Gives you a chance of consuming food or drink item for free. Activates 10 percent of the time. Activates 25 percent of the time. Activates 40 percent of the time.

Fire Attack Increases Fire attack by +40. Increases Fire attack by 10 percent and +50. Increases Fire attack by 20 percent and +606.

Fire Resistance Increases Fire Resistance by 6. Increases Fire Resistance by 12. Increases Fire Resistance by 20 and Defense by 10.

Flayer Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Also deals additional non-elemental damage. Makes it moderately easier to inflict wounds. Also deals additional non-elemental damage. Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Also moderately. deals additional non-elemental damage. Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Also deals more non-elemental damage. Makes it significantly easier to inflict wounds. Also deals much more additional non-elemental damage.

Flexible Leathercraft Increases gathering speed, and prevents knock back when gathering or carving.

Flinch Free Prevents knockback. Prevents knockback. Tripping is reduced to a knockback instead. Prevents knockbacks and tripping.

Focus Slightly increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 5 percent. Moderately increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 10 percent. Increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 15 percent.

Foray Attack increases by +6 when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis. Attack increases by +8 and affinity by 5 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis. Attack increases by +10 and affinity by 10 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis. Attack increases by +12 and affinity by 15 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis. Attack increases by +15 and affinity by 20 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.

Fortifying Pelt Increases attack and defense after fainting during a quest.

Fulgur Anjanath’s Will Grants an additional long Stamina Gauge.

Geologist One extra item when gathering from bonepiles. One extra item when gathering from special items. One extra item when gathering from mining outcrops.

Gore Magala’s Tyranny Infects you with Frenzy and raises attack when against large monsters. Attack power increases upon recovery.

Gravios’s Protection Reduces the damage you take by 10 percent when your health is full.

Guard Slightly decreases the impact of attacks and reduces stamina depletion by 15 percent. Decreases the impact of attacks and reduces the stamina depletion by 30 percent. Greatly decreases the impact of attacks and reduces the stamina depletion by 50 percent.

Guard Up Reduces damage taken by 30 percent. Reduces damage taken by 50 percent. Reduces damage taken by 80 percent.

Guardian Arkveld’s Vitality Restores health when destroying a wound on a large monster.

Guardian’s Protection Reduces elemental and unique damage while in the Ruins of Wyveria.

Guardian’s Pulse Increases recovery speed and red gauge when near Wylkrystals.

Handicraft Weapon sharpness by +10 Weapon sharpness by +20 Weapon sharpness by +30 Weapon sharpness by +40 Weapon sharpness by +50

Heroics Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +50. Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +50 and attack goes up by 5 percent. Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +100 and attack increases by 5 percent. Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +100 and attack increases by 10 percent. Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increasing effects are negated and attack goes up by 35 percent.

Horn Maestro Extends Melody effect duration an increases the chance of larger heals from healing melodies. Greatly extends Melody effect duration an increases the chance of larger heals from healing melodies.

Hunger Resistance Extends the time until your stamina cap reduces by 50 percent. Extends the time until your stamina cap reduces by 100 percent. Prevents you stamina cap from decreasing.

Ice Resistance Increases ice resistance by +6. Increases ice resistance by +12. Increases ice resistance by +20 and defense by 10.

Intimidator Discourages monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted. Highly discourages monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted. Prevents monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted.

Imparted Wisdom Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 15 percent. Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 30 percent. Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 50 percent.

Iron Skin Reduces the duration of defense by 50 percent. Reduces the duration of defense by 75 percent. Prevents defense down.

Item Prolonger Item effect duration increases by 10 percent. Item effect duration increases by 25 percent. Item effect duration increases by 50 percent.

Jin Dahaad’s Revollt Greatly increases attack after recovering from webbed status, frostblight, being pinned, or a Power Clash.

Jump Master Negates knockback during jumps.

Latent Power While active affinity goes up 10 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent. While active affinity goes up 20 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent. While active affinity goes up 30 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 50 percent. While active affinity goes up 40 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 50 percent. While active affinity goes up 50 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent.

Leap of Faith Allows you to do a dive-evade when facing towardss large monsters, and extends the dive-evade distance.

Load Shells Increases shell and phial reloading speed. Increases shell/phial reloading speed. Gunlance loading capacity increases by one. Charge blade charges five phials on yellow gauge.

Lord’s Fury Increases attack when inflicted by ailments.

Lord’s Favor Temporarily increases attack power when using effects like Melody Effects that affect companions range.

Marathon Runner Reduces continuous stamina depletion by 15 percent. Reduces continuous stamina depletion by 30 percent. Reduces continuous stamina depletion by 50 percent.

Master’s Touch Grants an 80 percent chance of no sharpness loss when active. Activates during critical hits.

Maximum Might Increases Affinity by 10 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time. Increases Affinity by 20 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time. Increases Affinity by 30 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time.

Mushroomancer Lets you digest blue mushrooms and toadstools. Lets you digest nitroshrooms and parashrooms. Lets you mandragoras, devil’s blight, and exciteshrooms.

Neopteron Alert Increases the amount of honey you gain from gathering points.

Neopteron Camouflage Increases movement speed while crouching, and makes it easier to escape large monsters’ detection.

Nu Udra’s Mutiny Deals additional damage while the Resentment Skill is active.

Offensive Guard Attack +5 percent while active. Attack +10 percent while active. Attack +15 percent while active.

Opening Shot Increases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded. Moderately increases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded. Greatly increases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded.

Outdoorsman Improves fishing, grilling, and transporting abilities.

Palico Rally Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 5 percent. Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 10 percent. Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 15 percent. Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 20 percent. Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 25 percent.

Paralysis Attack Increases Paralysis Attack +40. Increases Paralysis Attack +10 percent and +50. Increases Paralysis Attack +20 percent and +60.

Para Functionality Lets you use Paralysis coatings.

Paralysis Resistance Reduces the paralysis effect by 30 percent. Reduces the paralysis effect by 60 percent. Prevents Paralysis.

Partbreaker Increases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 10 percent. Increases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 20 percent. Increases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 30 percent.

Peak Performance Increases attack by +3 when your health is full. Increases attack by +6 when your health is full.

Increases attack by +10 when your health is full. Increases attack by +15 when your health is full. Increases attack by +20 when your health is full.

Poison Attack Increases Poison Attack +40. Increases Poison Attack +10 percent and +50. Increases Poison Attack +20 percent and +60.

Poison Duration Up Extends the duration of your poison effect by 20 percent.

Poison Functionality Lets you use poison coatings.

Poison Resistance Reduces the number of times you take poison damage. Greatly reduces the number of times you take poison damage. Prevents poison.

Power Prolonger Moderately boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades. Boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades. Greatly boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades.

Protective Polish Grants no sharpness loss for 30 seconds after activation. Grants no sharpness loss for 60 seconds after activation. Grants no sharpness loss for 90 seconds after activation.

Punishing Draw Draw attacks deal a small amount of stun damage and gain attack +3. Draw attacks deal a medium amount of stun damage and gain attack +5. Draw attacks deal a large amount of stun damage and gain attack +7.

Quick Sheathe Slightly increases sheathing speed. Increases sheathing speed. Greatly increases sheathing speed.

Rapid Morph Increases morph speed by 10 percent. Increases morph speed by 20 percent and morph attack damage by 10 percent. Increases morph speed by 30 percent and morph attack damage by 20 percent.

Rathalos’s Flare Chance to deal additional fire damage after landing an attack.

Razor Sharp Grants a 10 percent chance of no sharpness loss. Grants a 25 percent chance of no sharpness loss. Grants a 50 percent chance of no sharpness loss.

Recovery Speed Doubles the speed at which you heal recoverable damage. Triples the speed at which you heal recoverable damage. Quadruples the speed at which you heal recoverable damage.

Recovery Up Slightly increases recovery. Moderately increases recovery. Greatly increases recovery.

Resentment Increases attack by +5 when you have recoverable damage. Increases attack by +10 when you have recoverable damage. Increases attack by +15 when you have recoverable damage. Increases attack by +20 when you have recoverable damage. Increases attack by +25 when you have recoverable damage.

Rey Dau’s Voltage Extends the activation time of the Latent Power skill.

Scale Layering Temporarily reduces stamina depletion when health is 40 percent or lower.

Scaling Prowess Makes it easier to mount monsters and to wound them once mounted.

Shock Absorber Disables damage reactions when you hit a friend or when a friend hits you.

Slugger Increases Stun Power by 20 percent. Increases Stun Power by 30 percent. Increases Stun Power by 40 percent.

Sleep Attack Increases Sleep Attack +40. Increases Sleep Attack +10 percent and +50. Increases Sleep Attack +20 percent and +60.

Sleep Resistance Reduces the sleep duration by 30 percent. Reduces the sleep duration by 60 percent. Prevents sleep.

Special Ammo Boost Moderately increases the power of specified ammo and arrows. Increases the power of specified ammo and arrows.

Speed Eating Moderately increases eating speed. Increases eating speed. Greatly increases eating speed.

Speed Sharpening Removes one cycle from the sharpening process. Removes two cycles from the sharpening process.

Self-Improvement Attack and defense increase as time passes while on a quest. Maximum caps at 30 minutes.

Stamina Surge Stamina recovery speed increases by 10 percent. Stamina recovery speed increases by 30 percent. Stamina recovery speed increases by 50 percent.

Stamina Thief Increases exhaust power by 20 percent. Increases exhaust power by 30 percent. Increases exhaust power by 40 percent.

Stench Reesistance Reduces stench duration by 50 percent. Prevents stench.

Stun Resistance Reduces the stun duration by 30 percent. Reduces the stun duration by 60 percent. Prevents the stun effect.

Survival Expert Restores 50 health when using environmental interactables. Restores 80 health when using environmental interactables. Restores 100 health when using environmental interactables.

Thunder Attack Increases Thunder Attack +40. Increases Thunder Attack +10 percent and +50. Increases Thunder Attack +20 percent and +60.

Thunder Defense Increases Thunder Resistance by 6. Increases Thunder Resistance by 12. Increases Thunder Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.

Tool Specialist Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 10 percent. Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 20 percent. Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 30 percent. Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 40 percent. Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 50 percent.

Tetrad Shot Slightly increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot. Increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot. Greatly increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot.

Tremor Resistance Nullifies very minor ground tremors and halves effects of minor ground. Nullifies up to minor ground tremors and greatly reduces the effects of major ground tremors. Nullfies all ground tremors.

Uth Duna’s Cover Greatly increases defense and resistance temporarily when using a specialized tool.

Water Attack Increases Water attack by +40. Increases Water attack by 10 percent and +50. Increases Water attack by 20 percent and +60.

Water Resistance Increases Water Resistance by 6. Increases Water Resistance by 12. Increases Water Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.

Weakness Exploit Increases affinity by 5 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 3 percent more damage on wounds. Increases affinity by 10 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 5 percent more damage on wounds. Increases affinity by 15 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 10 percent more damage on wounds. Increases affinity by 20 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 15 percent more damage on wounds. Increases affinity by 30 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 20 percent more damage on wounds.