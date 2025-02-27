Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A warrior standing in a camp in Monster Hunter Wilds
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

All Equipment Skills and how they work in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combine the perfect Equipment Skills to take down any creature you set your sights on in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:31 am

The Equipment Skills and passives you use in Monster Hunter Wilds are critical to your build, and the weapons you’re using against any monster. There are a lot of Equipment Skills to keep track of, and it all comes down to the type of armor and tailsman you’re wearing.

Recommended Videos

Whenever you’re using a new weapon or armor, you receive an associated Equipment Skill. The skill has a chance to activate during combat, and some choices blend well with particular weapons. You might be a defensive stalwart with your Greatsword, carefully timing your attacks. Those using an Insect Glaive want to increase the chances of landing a powerful Critical Hit against a target—you can raise both stats with specific Equipment Skill buffs.

We’ll be going over all Equipment Skills you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds and how they work.

Every Equipment Skill passive buff in Monster Hunter Wilds

Preview Equipment Skills in Monster Hunter Wilds
Examine an armor piece to see what Equipment Skills it offers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When examining a weapon, armor, or tailsman, go to the Sub Menu option where you can review the various Equipment Skills for that item. You can see a full breakdown of what that Equipment Skill does, how it works, and how many skill levels it has. You might discover an Equipment Skill doesn’t require you to wear all armor pieces to get the full benefit, or you might want to supplement it with a talisman so you can mix-and-match your armor and weapons.

These are all the Equipment Skill buffs in Monster Hunter Wilds, how they work, and how many skill levels they have.

Equipment SkillSkill Level 1 EffectSkill Level 2 EffectSkill Level 3 EffectSkill Level 4 EffectSkill Level 5 EffectLevel 6 EffectLevel 7 Effect
AdaptabilityNegates the effects of heat and cold.Negates all environmental damage.
AgitatorIncreases attack by +4 and affinity by 3 percent when a large monster is enraged.Increases attack by +8 and affinity by 5 percent when a large monster is enraged.Increases attack by +12 and affinity by 7 percent when a large monster is enraged.Increases attack by +16 and affinity by 10 percent when a large monster is enraged.Increases attack by +20 and affinity by 15 percent when a large monster is enraged.
AirborneJumping attack power by 10 percent.
Alluring PeltIncreases the attention drawn to you when attacking monsters.
AmbushTemporarily increases damage by 5 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack.Temporarily increases damage by 10 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack.Temporarily increases damage by 15 percent to large monsters after completing a Sneak Attack.
AntivirusSlightly increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +3 if cured.Increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +6 if cured.Greatly increases recovery rate after contracting the Frenzy. Affinity +15 if cured.
Aquatic/Oilsilt MobilityNegates the effects of muddy streams, and prevents you from being slowed down in water or oilsilt.Negates the effects of waves.
Arkveld’s HungerRegenerates your health as you continually attack a monster. Recovery varies by weapon.
ArtilleryModerately increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +30.Increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +60.Greatly increases each attack and Wyvern’s Fire firing speed. Shelling fire attack by +90.
Attack BoostAttack +3Attack +5Attack +7Attack +2 percent and +8Attack +4 percent and +9
BallisticsSlightly extends range.Extends range.Greatly extends range.
Bind ResistanceAllows you to quickly recover from webbed status or frostblight.Allows you to very quickly recover from webbed status or frostblight.Prevents webbed and frostblight status.
Blast ResistanceDelays blastblight and reduces blast damage.Greatly delays blastblight and reduces blast damage.Prevents blastblight.
Blangonga’s SpiritUsing the To Victory! gesture greatly increases attack temporarily to nearby allies.
Bleeding ResistanceReduces damage while bleeding.Greatly reduces damage while bleeding.Prevents bleeding.
BlindsiderImproves the effectiveness of flash attacks and items.
Blight ResistanceReduces the duration of all elemental blights by 50 percent.Reduces the duration of all elemental blights by 75 percent.Nullifies all elemental blights.
BludgeonerProvides a 5 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is yellow or lower.Provides a 10 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is yellow or lower.Provides a 10 percent attack power boost whenever sharpness gauge is green or lower.
BombardierIncreases the damage of explosive items by 10 percent.Increases the damage of explosive items by 20 percent.Increases the damage of explosive items by 30 percent.
BotanistOne extra consumable herb item per gather.Adds one extra consumable fruit, nut, or seed item per gather.Adds one extra consumable insect item per gather.Adds one extra consumable mushroom item per gather.
BurstOn first hit, gain a small temporary attack and element boost, replaced by a larger boost after the fifth hit. Hit 5 successive times for a bigger stat boost.Hit 5 successive times for a bigger stat boost.Hit 5 successive times for an even bigger stat boost.Hit 5 successive times for a huge stat boost.
Charge MasterSlightly increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks.Increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks.Greatly increases elemental damage and status buildup for charged attacks.
CliffhangerReduces stamina depletion while climbing by 50 percent.
CoalescenceTemporarily increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status.Temporarily moderately increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status.Temporarily greatly increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status.
ConstitutionReduces fixed stamina depletion by 10 percent.Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 20 percent.Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 30 percent.Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 40 percent.Reduces fixed stamina depletion by 50 percent.
Convert ElementAfter taking elemental damage, temporarily grants you dragon element. Deal extra dragon damage after dealing enough elemental damage. Increases dragon attack.Increases additional damage and dragon attack.Further increases additional damage and dragon attack.
CounterstrikeTemporarily increases attack power by +10 after being knocked back.Temporarily increases attack power by +15 after being knocked back. Extends effect time.Temporarily increases attack power by +25 after being knocked back. Extends effect time.
Critical BoostIncreases damage dealt by critical hits to 28 percent.Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 31 percent.Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 34 percent.Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 37 percent.Increases damage dealt by critical hits to 40 percent.
Critical DrawWhen performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 50 percent.When performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 75 percent.When performing draw attacks, Affinity goes by 100 percent.
Critical ElementSlightly increases elemental damage while active.Increases elemental damage while active.Greatly increases elemental damage while active.
Critical EyeIncreases Affinity by 4 percent.Affinity by +8 percent.Affinity by +12 percent.Affinity by +16 percent.Affinity by +20 percent.
Critical StatusSlightly increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits.Increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits.Greatly increases abnormal status effects when landing critical hits.
Defense BoostIncreases Defense by +5.Increases Defense by +10.Increases Defense by 5 percent and +10.Increases Defense by 5 percent and +20. All elemental resistances go up by +3.Increases Defense by 8 percent and +20. All elemental resistances go up by +3.Increases Defense by 8 percent and +35. All elemental resistances go up by +5.Increases Defense by 10 percent and +35. All elemental resistances go up by +5.
Divine BlessingWhile active, reduces damage taken by 15 percent.While active, reduces damage taken by 30 percent.While active, reduces damage taken by 50 percent.
Dragon AttackIncreases Dragon attack by +40.Increases Dragon attack by 10 percent and +50.Increases Dragon attack by 20 percent and +606.
Dragon ResistanceIncreases Dragon Resistance by 6.Increases Dragon Resistance by 12.Increases Dragon Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.
Doshaguma’s MightTemporarily grants attack +25 after a successful Power Clash or Offset Attack.
EarplugsReduces the effects of weak monster roars.Nullifies weak monster roars and reduces the effects of strong monster roars.Nullifies all monster roars.
Ebony Odogaron’s PowerFurther extends the duration of the Burst skill and grants attack +10.
EntomologistThe bodies of insect monsters won’t be destroyed, allowing them to be carved.
Elemental AbsorptionAfter taking elemental damage, temporarily grants you element effects, increasing elemental attack, and resistance to element damage taken by 4.Further increases elemental attack, resistance to damage take by 6.Further increases elemental attack, resistance to damage take by 8.
Evade ExtenderSlightly extends evasion distance.Extends evasion distance.Greatly extends evasion distance.
Evade WindowVery slightly increases invulnerability window.Slightly increases invulnerability window.Increases invulnerability window.Greatly increases invulnerability window.Massively increases invulnerability window.
Free MealGives you a chance of consuming food or drink item for free. Activates 10 percent of the time.Activates 25 percent of the time.Activates 40 percent of the time.
Fire AttackIncreases Fire attack by +40.Increases Fire attack by 10 percent and +50.Increases Fire attack by 20 percent and +606.
Fire ResistanceIncreases Fire Resistance by 6.Increases Fire Resistance by 12.Increases Fire Resistance by 20 and Defense by 10.
FlayerMakes it easier to inflict wounds. Also deals additional non-elemental damage.Makes it moderately easier to inflict wounds. Also deals additional non-elemental damage.Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Also moderately. deals additional non-elemental damage.Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Also deals more non-elemental damage.Makes it significantly easier to inflict wounds. Also deals much more additional non-elemental damage.
Flexible LeathercraftIncreases gathering speed, and prevents knock back when gathering or carving.
Flinch FreePrevents knockback.Prevents knockback. Tripping is reduced to a knockback instead.Prevents knockbacks and tripping.
FocusSlightly increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 5 percent.Moderately increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 10 percent.Increases gauge fill rate and reduces charge times by 15 percent.
ForayAttack increases by +6 when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.Attack increases by +8 and affinity by 5 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.Attack increases by +10 and affinity by 10 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.Attack increases by +12 and affinity by 15 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.Attack increases by +15 and affinity by 20 percent when attacking large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.
Fortifying PeltIncreases attack and defense after fainting during a quest.
Fulgur Anjanath’s WillGrants an additional long Stamina Gauge.
GeologistOne extra item when gathering from bonepiles.One extra item when gathering from special items.One extra item when gathering from mining outcrops.
Gore Magala’s TyrannyInfects you with Frenzy and raises attack when against large monsters. Attack power increases upon recovery.
Gravios’s ProtectionReduces the damage you take by 10 percent when your health is full.
GuardSlightly decreases the impact of attacks and reduces stamina depletion by 15 percent.Decreases the impact of attacks and reduces the stamina depletion by 30 percent.Greatly decreases the impact of attacks and reduces the stamina depletion by 50 percent.
Guard UpReduces damage taken by 30 percent.Reduces damage taken by 50 percent.Reduces damage taken by 80 percent.
Guardian Arkveld’s VitalityRestores health when destroying a wound on a large monster.
Guardian’s ProtectionReduces elemental and unique damage while in the Ruins of Wyveria.
Guardian’s PulseIncreases recovery speed and red gauge when near Wylkrystals.
HandicraftWeapon sharpness by +10Weapon sharpness by +20Weapon sharpness by +30Weapon sharpness by +40Weapon sharpness by +50
HeroicsIncreases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +50.Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +50 and attack goes up by 5 percent.Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +100 and attack increases by 5 percent.Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increases by +100 and attack increases by 10 percent.Increases attack power and defense when health drops lower to 35 percent or lower. Defense increasing effects are negated and attack goes up by 35 percent.
Horn MaestroExtends Melody effect duration an increases the chance of larger heals from healing melodies.Greatly extends Melody effect duration an increases the chance of larger heals from healing melodies.
Hunger ResistanceExtends the time until your stamina cap reduces by 50 percent.Extends the time until your stamina cap reduces by 100 percent.Prevents you stamina cap from decreasing.
Ice ResistanceIncreases ice resistance by +6.Increases ice resistance by +12.Increases ice resistance by +20 and defense by 10.
IntimidatorDiscourages monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted.Highly discourages monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted.Prevents monsters from engaging you even if you’ve been spotted.
Imparted WisdomSlows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 15 percent.Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 30 percent.Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina by 50 percent.
Iron SkinReduces the duration of defense by 50 percent.Reduces the duration of defense by 75 percent.Prevents defense down.
Item ProlongerItem effect duration increases by 10 percent.Item effect duration increases by 25 percent.Item effect duration increases by 50 percent.
Jin Dahaad’s RevolltGreatly increases attack after recovering from webbed status, frostblight, being pinned, or a Power Clash.
Jump MasterNegates knockback during jumps.
Latent PowerWhile active affinity goes up 10 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent.While active affinity goes up 20 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent.While active affinity goes up 30 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 50 percent.While active affinity goes up 40 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 50 percent.While active affinity goes up 50 percent and reduces stamina depletion by 30 percent.
Leap of FaithAllows you to do a dive-evade when facing towardss large monsters, and extends the dive-evade distance.
Load ShellsIncreases shell and phial reloading speed.Increases shell/phial reloading speed. Gunlance loading capacity increases by one. Charge blade charges five phials on yellow gauge.
Lord’s FuryIncreases attack when inflicted by ailments.
Lord’s FavorTemporarily increases attack power when using effects like Melody Effects that affect companions range.
Marathon RunnerReduces continuous stamina depletion by 15 percent.Reduces continuous stamina depletion by 30 percent.Reduces continuous stamina depletion by 50 percent.
Master’s TouchGrants an 80 percent chance of no sharpness loss when active. Activates during critical hits.
Maximum MightIncreases Affinity by 10 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time.Increases Affinity by 20 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time.Increases Affinity by 30 percent when stamina is full for a small period of time.
MushroomancerLets you digest blue mushrooms and toadstools.Lets you digest nitroshrooms and parashrooms.Lets you mandragoras, devil’s blight, and exciteshrooms.
Neopteron AlertIncreases the amount of honey you gain from gathering points.
Neopteron CamouflageIncreases movement speed while crouching, and makes it easier to escape large monsters’ detection.
Nu Udra’s MutinyDeals additional damage while the Resentment Skill is active.
Offensive GuardAttack +5 percent while active.Attack +10 percent while active.Attack +15 percent while active.
Opening ShotIncreases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded.Moderately increases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded.Greatly increases the Bowgun’s reload speed and the power of bullets when fully loaded.
OutdoorsmanImproves fishing, grilling, and transporting abilities.
Palico RallyPowers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 5 percent.Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 10 percent.Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 15 percent.Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 20 percent.Powers up Palicoes attack and defense power by 25 percent.
Paralysis AttackIncreases Paralysis Attack +40.Increases Paralysis Attack +10 percent and +50.Increases Paralysis Attack +20 percent and +60.
Para FunctionalityLets you use Paralysis coatings.
Paralysis ResistanceReduces the paralysis effect by 30 percent.Reduces the paralysis effect by 60 percent.Prevents Paralysis.
PartbreakerIncreases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 10 percent.Increases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 20 percent.Increases part damage and damage dealt when focusing on a wound with Focus Strike by 30 percent.
Peak PerformanceIncreases attack by +3 when your health is full.Increases attack by +6 when your health is full.
Increases attack by +10 when your health is full.Increases attack by +15 when your health is full.Increases attack by +20 when your health is full.
Poison AttackIncreases Poison Attack +40.Increases Poison Attack +10 percent and +50.Increases Poison Attack +20 percent and +60.
Poison Duration UpExtends the duration of your poison effect by 20 percent.
Poison FunctionalityLets you use poison coatings.
Poison ResistanceReduces the number of times you take poison damage.Greatly reduces the number of times you take poison damage.Prevents poison.
Power ProlongerModerately boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades.Boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades.Greatly boosts the duration weapons are powered up. Long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades.
Protective PolishGrants no sharpness loss for 30 seconds after activation.Grants no sharpness loss for 60 seconds after activation.Grants no sharpness loss for 90 seconds after activation.
Punishing DrawDraw attacks deal a small amount of stun damage and gain attack +3.Draw attacks deal a medium amount of stun damage and gain attack +5.Draw attacks deal a large amount of stun damage and gain attack +7.
Quick SheatheSlightly increases sheathing speed.Increases sheathing speed.Greatly increases sheathing speed.
Rapid MorphIncreases morph speed by 10 percent.Increases morph speed by 20 percent and morph attack damage by 10 percent.Increases morph speed by 30 percent and morph attack damage by 20 percent.
Rathalos’s FlareChance to deal additional fire damage after landing an attack.
Razor SharpGrants a 10 percent chance of no sharpness loss.Grants a 25 percent chance of no sharpness loss.Grants a 50 percent chance of no sharpness loss.
Recovery SpeedDoubles the speed at which you heal recoverable damage.Triples the speed at which you heal recoverable damage.Quadruples the speed at which you heal recoverable damage.
Recovery UpSlightly increases recovery.Moderately increases recovery.Greatly increases recovery.
ResentmentIncreases attack by +5 when you have recoverable damage.Increases attack by +10 when you have recoverable damage.Increases attack by +15 when you have recoverable damage.Increases attack by +20 when you have recoverable damage.Increases attack by +25 when you have recoverable damage.
Rey Dau’s VoltageExtends the activation time of the Latent Power skill.
Scale LayeringTemporarily reduces stamina depletion when health is 40 percent or lower.
Scaling ProwessMakes it easier to mount monsters and to wound them once mounted.
Shock AbsorberDisables damage reactions when you hit a friend or when a friend hits you.
SluggerIncreases Stun Power by 20 percent.Increases Stun Power by 30 percent.Increases Stun Power by 40 percent.
Sleep AttackIncreases Sleep Attack +40.Increases Sleep Attack +10 percent and +50.Increases Sleep Attack +20 percent and +60.
Sleep ResistanceReduces the sleep duration by 30 percent.Reduces the sleep duration by 60 percent.Prevents sleep.
Special Ammo BoostModerately increases the power of specified ammo and arrows.Increases the power of specified ammo and arrows.
Speed EatingModerately increases eating speed.Increases eating speed.Greatly increases eating speed.
Speed SharpeningRemoves one cycle from the sharpening process.Removes two cycles from the sharpening process.
Self-ImprovementAttack and defense increase as time passes while on a quest. Maximum caps at 30 minutes.
Stamina SurgeStamina recovery speed increases by 10 percent.Stamina recovery speed increases by 30 percent.Stamina recovery speed increases by 50 percent.
Stamina ThiefIncreases exhaust power by 20 percent.Increases exhaust power by 30 percent.Increases exhaust power by 40 percent.
Stench ReesistanceReduces stench duration by 50 percent.Prevents stench.
Stun ResistanceReduces the stun duration by 30 percent.Reduces the stun duration by 60 percent.Prevents the stun effect.
Survival ExpertRestores 50 health when using environmental interactables.Restores 80 health when using environmental interactables.Restores 100 health when using environmental interactables.
Thunder AttackIncreases Thunder Attack +40.Increases Thunder Attack +10 percent and +50.Increases Thunder Attack +20 percent and +60.
Thunder DefenseIncreases Thunder Resistance by 6.Increases Thunder Resistance by 12.Increases Thunder Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.
Tool SpecialistReduces the recharge time for special tools by 10 percent.Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 20 percent.Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 30 percent.Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 40 percent.Reduces the recharge time for special tools by 50 percent.
Tetrad ShotSlightly increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot.Increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot.Greatly increases the attack power and affinity of ammo after the fourth shot and the attacks of the fourth and sixth shot.
Tremor ResistanceNullifies very minor ground tremors and halves effects of minor ground.Nullifies up to minor ground tremors and greatly reduces the effects of major ground tremors.Nullfies all ground tremors.
Uth Duna’s CoverGreatly increases defense and resistance temporarily when using a specialized tool.
Water AttackIncreases Water attack by +40.Increases Water attack by 10 percent and +50.Increases Water attack by 20 percent and +60.
Water ResistanceIncreases Water Resistance by 6.Increases Water Resistance by 12.Increases Water Resistance by 20 and defense by 10.
Weakness ExploitIncreases affinity by 5 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 3 percent more damage on wounds.Increases affinity by 10 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 5 percent more damage on wounds.Increases affinity by 15 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 10 percent more damage on wounds.Increases affinity by 20 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 15 percent more damage on wounds.Increases affinity by 30 percent of attacks when exploiting a monster’s weakpoints and deal 20 percent more damage on wounds.
Wide-RangeItems affect nearby allies with 33 percent of their efficacy.Items affect nearby allies in a wide radius with 33 percent of their efficacy.