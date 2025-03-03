Artian weapons are the final weapons you’ll want to focus on making after you’ve completed the full campaign of Monster Hunter Wilds. Unlike the traditional weapons you get from Gemma using monster parts, Artian weapons are a bit tricky, and there’s a certain process of making the best ones.

The weapon parts you put into your Artian weapon determine aspects of it that you can adjust to fine tune to your play style. It can take time gather up the materials you need to create these weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to craft the best Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds regardless of what weapon you’re using.

How crafting Artian Weapons works in Monster Hunter Wilds

Speak with Gemma who can use your Artian Materials to creat these weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Artian weapons when you start fighting your first Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. A Tempered Monster is a stronger, battle-hardened version of a standard monster, making it tougher, more aggressive, and more challenging to defeat. These put up a large fight and have several battle scars on their body. Alternatively, you can visit the Melding Pot in Suja.

After completing a mission against these monsters, there’s a chance the Artian materials could drop after you defeat them as a bonus reward. Artian materials come in rarity six, seven, and eight. The more difficult monsters, such as Nu Udra or Arkveld, have a chance to drop these items. However, completing these missions can be exceptionally tough as these monsters are more powerful than the standard ones you’ve already fought.

You’ll need to collect three Artian parts to craft these weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have enough Artian parts, bring them to Gemma and she’ll be able to put them together. You need at least three parts of the same rarity to create an Artian weapon. For example, if you want to make a rarity six Artian Charge Blade, all three parts need to be rarity seven. They don’t have to be the same element, but that certainly helps your overall damage output.

You’ll receive a preview of the weapon before you confirm it. When you do, Gemma will make it like she does every other item for you, and you can start using it immediately.

The best Artian materials in Monster Hunter Wilds

As you might expect, the best Artian materials are rarity eight. These seldom drop beyond the most dangerous Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. Here are all of the Tempered Monsters that have a chance to drop Artian weapon materials at rarity eight and where you can find them.

Arkveld – Ruins of Wyvera, Iceshard Cliffs, Oilwell Basin, Windward Plains, or the Scarlet Forest

– Ruins of Wyvera, Iceshard Cliffs, Oilwell Basin, Windward Plains, or the Scarlet Forest Gore Magala – Iceshard Cliffs

– Iceshard Cliffs Jin Dahaad – Iceshard Cliffs

– Iceshard Cliffs Nu Udra – Oilwell Basin

– Oilwell Basin Rey Dau – Windward Plains

– Windward Plains Uth Duna – Scarlet Forest

These rare Tempered Monsters have a chance to appear on your map. If you’re visiting a particular region and don’t find these creatures as a Tempered encounter, head inside your tent for a quick rest, and you can see if they’ve spawned when you come back out. You should do this a few times before they show up.

Should you use Attack of Affinity Infusions for Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds?

When you have the Artian materials you want to use for your weapon, it’ll come down to choosing to focus on the Attack and Affinity infusions. These determine how much damage or affinity your Artian weapon has when you complete the craft. You only have three slots for these parts, but having a good mix of attack and affinity is a good idea. However, it comes down to what weapon you’re using and your playstyle in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Choose the same infusions for the best results to increase attack or affinity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who want more raw damage, having all attack infusions is a good idea. Slotting in an attack infusion for every part gives you the highest damage for that weapon. Swapping any of those out for an affinity infusion decreases the overall damage, but you’ll increase your weapon’s affinity by 10 percent for every part. If all three parts are affinity, your weapon will have 20 percent affinity, but lower damage than one without any affinity.

What Element Type should you use for Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The second aspect attached to any Artian material is an element. This also plays into the final result of your Artian weapon. For example, if you put a different element for every Artian material slot, no element is attached to the weapon, which might be what you want for specific weapons. A Charge Blade becomes a Physical Phial. If you put at least two Artian materials with the same element, that element ends up in the final result, but not as much if all three weapon were the same.

Combine Artian materials with the same elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan to use an element type in your build and want that for your Artian weapon, ensure all three slots have the same element. This gives you the highest element percentage. However, it does specialize the weapon, as some monsters might be resistant to certain elements more than others.

How to make the best Artian weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds

When crafting an Artian weapon, the best one for you changes based on the weapon you’re using and your play style. You want to aim to craft an Artian weapon using rarity eight materials, as they give you the best weapons, surpassing the ones Gemma can craft using standard monster parts in Monster Hunter Wilds. Plus, these weapons come with three open decoration slots that accept level three gems, the best gems you can use and add to your equipment.

For example, when making a Charge Blade, you might want to avoid using any affinity and stick with raw damage for the highest attack. However, if you’re playing with an Insect Glaive or Dual Blades, affinity might be more your focus, and you want to add two affinity materials with one attack.

Collecting the same Artian materials takes time, but focusing on hunting the strongest Tempered creatures should secure the items you need. You can compare the equipment skills you’re actively using for your build and decide if you want to focus on raw damage or increasing your chances of landing a critical hit and then if you want to use an elemental weapon. If you wish to craft multiple Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, Gemma can make you several, but it all comes down to having enough materials.

