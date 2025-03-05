All Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds – Event Quest schedule

Keep your calendars handy and get ready to group up on some big hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, because Event Quests are here.

Event Quests are special quests in Monster Hunter Wilds added to the game periodically, and they boast rewards like unique items, special cosmetics, and more. Some Event Quests are available for a limited time only, so it’s important to always check the Event Quests tab when speaking to Alma at your camp.

Here’s the list of all Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, including upcoming ones on the calendar.

All upcoming Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Make sure to complete them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Read on below for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests schedule to prepare yourself and your team for what’s to come.

Stalking Supper

Big fire chicken gotta go down. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 4 Star

Hunt the Quematrice March 4, 2025 March 11, 2025 – HR 9 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – Difficulty: 4 Star

– Reward Money: 12,240z

– Time Limit: 50 minutes

– Location: Plains

Time of day: Night

Description “Quematrice have been sighted near Kunafa and some Sandfolk have already been injured. If you resolve the situation, they say they’re willing to treat you to a meal.”

Possible Rewards Quematrice Certificate S, Quematrice Scale+, Quematrice Hide+, Quematrice Igniter+, Quematrice Crest+, Quematrice Tail, Wyvern Gem, Kunafa Cheese, Sharp Kunafa, Cheese, Wild Herb, Wild Seed Oil, Jeweled Mullet Roe, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor.



Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

They’re kinda cute. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 4 Star

Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku March 4, 2025 March 18, 2025 – HR 9 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – Difficulty: 4 Star

– Reward Money: 12,960z

– Time Limit: 50 minutes

– Location: Forest

Time of day: Morning

Description “Yian Kut-Ku numbers have exploded this season of Plenty, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. They can’t go unchecked… You’ve been authorized to hunt them. I’d be happy to give you materials for a special piece of equipment in return.”

Possible Rewards Yian Kut-Ku Certificate S, Kut-Ku Scale+, Kut-Ku Carapace, Kut-Ku Wing, Kut-Ku Ear, Giant Beak, Inferno Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Mimiphyta Ticket, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere



Tongue-Tied

Big angry fat frog. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 5 Star

Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra March 11, 2025 March 18, 2025 – HR 21 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – Difficulty: 5 Star

– Reward Money: TBA

– Time Limit: TBA

– Location: Plains

Time of day: TBA

Description “An event quest for gathering Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres for upgrading your armor.”

Possible Rewards TBA



Ballet in the Rain

I hate spiders. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 5 Star

Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina March 18, 2025 March 25, 2025 – HR 9 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – Difficulty: 5 Star

– Reward Money: TBA

– Time Limit: TBA

– Location: Forest

Time of day: TBA

Description “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Swords to use as decorations for customizing your weapon skills.”

Possible Rewards TBA



Sand-Scarred Soul

Be careful out there. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 5 Star

Hunt the Doshaguma March 18, 2025 March 25, 2025 – HR 9 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – – Difficulty: 5 Star

– Reward Money: TBA

– Time Limit: TBA

– Location: Plains

Time of day: TBA

Description “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Armors to use as decorations for customizing your armor skills.”

Possible Rewards TBA



Like a Fire Hidden By Sand

It’s back. Image via Capcom

Difficulty Start date End date Conditions Details 4 Star

Hunt the Rathian March 18, 2025 April 1, 2025 – HR 9 or higher

– Up to 4 players

Failure:

– Time expires

– Faint 3 times – Difficulty: 4 Star

– Reward Money: TBA

– Time Limit: TBA

– Location: Plains

Time of day: TBA

Description “Gather special material to obtain the Expedition Headgear α, a piece of equipment based on the emblem of the expedition.”

Possible Rewards TBA



This article will be updated whenever new Event Quests are added to Monster Hunter Wilds.

