All Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds – Event Quest schedule

Keep your calendars handy and get ready to group up on some big hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, because Event Quests are here.
Event Quests are special quests in Monster Hunter Wilds added to the game periodically, and they boast rewards like unique items, special cosmetics, and more. Some Event Quests are available for a limited time only, so it’s important to always check the Event Quests tab when speaking to Alma at your camp.
Here’s the list of all Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, including upcoming ones on the calendar.
All upcoming Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
Read on below for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests schedule to prepare yourself and your team for what’s to come.
Stalking Supper
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|4 Star
Hunt the Quematrice
|March 4, 2025
|March 11, 2025
|– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: 12,240z
– Time Limit: 50 minutes
– Location: Plains
Time of day: Night
- Description
- “Quematrice have been sighted near Kunafa and some Sandfolk have already been injured. If you resolve the situation, they say they’re willing to treat you to a meal.”
- Possible Rewards
- Quematrice Certificate S, Quematrice Scale+, Quematrice Hide+, Quematrice Igniter+, Quematrice Crest+, Quematrice Tail, Wyvern Gem, Kunafa Cheese, Sharp Kunafa, Cheese, Wild Herb, Wild Seed Oil, Jeweled Mullet Roe, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor.
Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|4 Star
Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku
|March 4, 2025
|March 18, 2025
|– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: 12,960z
– Time Limit: 50 minutes
– Location: Forest
Time of day: Morning
- Description
- “Yian Kut-Ku numbers have exploded this season of Plenty, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. They can’t go unchecked… You’ve been authorized to hunt them. I’d be happy to give you materials for a special piece of equipment in return.”
- Possible Rewards
- Yian Kut-Ku Certificate S, Kut-Ku Scale+, Kut-Ku Carapace, Kut-Ku Wing, Kut-Ku Ear, Giant Beak, Inferno Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Mimiphyta Ticket, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere
Tongue-Tied
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|5 Star
Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra
|March 11, 2025
|March 18, 2025
|– HR 21 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
- Description
- “An event quest for gathering Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres for upgrading your armor.”
- Possible Rewards
- TBA
Ballet in the Rain
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|5 Star
Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina
|March 18, 2025
|March 25, 2025
|– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Forest
Time of day: TBA
- Description
- “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Swords to use as decorations for customizing your weapon skills.”
- Possible Rewards
- TBA
Sand-Scarred Soul
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|5 Star
Hunt the Doshaguma
|March 18, 2025
|March 25, 2025
|– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– – Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
- Description
- “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Armors to use as decorations for customizing your armor skills.”
- Possible Rewards
- TBA
Like a Fire Hidden By Sand
|Difficulty
|Start date
|End date
|Conditions
|Details
|4 Star
Hunt the Rathian
|March 18, 2025
|April 1, 2025
|– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times
|– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
- Description
- “Gather special material to obtain the Expedition Headgear α, a piece of equipment based on the emblem of the expedition.”
- Possible Rewards
- TBA
This article will be updated whenever new Event Quests are added to Monster Hunter Wilds.
Published: Mar 5, 2025 01:20 pm