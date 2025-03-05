Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
MH Wilds characters looking at something scary in the distance
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

All Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds – Event Quest schedule

Every big hunt is an event, but these ones are full of big rewards.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 01:20 pm

Keep your calendars handy and get ready to group up on some big hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, because Event Quests are here.

Recommended Videos

Event Quests are special quests in Monster Hunter Wilds added to the game periodically, and they boast rewards like unique items, special cosmetics, and more. Some Event Quests are available for a limited time only, so it’s important to always check the Event Quests tab when speaking to Alma at your camp.

Here’s the list of all Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, including upcoming ones on the calendar.

Table of contents

All upcoming Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

MH Wilds Quest Complete hunter holding palico
Make sure to complete them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Read on below for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests schedule to prepare yourself and your team for what’s to come.

Stalking Supper

Quematrice hunt in MH Wilds
Big fire chicken gotta go down. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
4 Star
Hunt the Quematrice		March 4, 2025March 11, 2025– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: 12,240z
– Time Limit: 50 minutes
– Location: Plains
Time of day: Night
  • Description
    • “Quematrice have been sighted near Kunafa and some Sandfolk have already been injured. If you resolve the situation, they say they’re willing to treat you to a meal.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • Quematrice Certificate S, Quematrice Scale+, Quematrice Hide+, Quematrice Igniter+, Quematrice Crest+, Quematrice Tail, Wyvern Gem, Kunafa Cheese, Sharp Kunafa, Cheese, Wild Herb, Wild Seed Oil, Jeweled Mullet Roe, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor.

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

Yian Kut-Ku in Monster Hunter Wilds
They’re kinda cute. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
4 Star
Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku		March 4, 2025March 18, 2025– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: 12,960z
– Time Limit: 50 minutes
– Location: Forest
Time of day: Morning
  • Description
    • “Yian Kut-Ku numbers have exploded this season of Plenty, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. They can’t go unchecked… You’ve been authorized to hunt them. I’d be happy to give you materials for a special piece of equipment in return.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • Yian Kut-Ku Certificate S, Kut-Ku Scale+, Kut-Ku Carapace, Kut-Ku Wing, Kut-Ku Ear, Giant Beak, Inferno Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Mimiphyta Ticket, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere

Tongue-Tied

Tempered Chatacabra fight in MH Wilds
Big angry fat frog. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
5 Star
Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra		March 11, 2025March 18, 2025– HR 21 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
  • Description
    • “An event quest for gathering Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres for upgrading your armor.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • TBA

Ballet in the Rain

Lala Barina in the rain fight in MH Wilds
I hate spiders. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
5 Star
Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina		March 18, 2025March 25, 2025– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Forest
Time of day: TBA
  • Description
    • “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Swords to use as decorations for customizing your weapon skills.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • TBA

Sand-Scarred Soul

Doshaguma desert fight in MH Wilds
Be careful out there. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
5 Star
Hunt the Doshaguma		March 18, 2025March 25, 2025– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– – Difficulty: 5 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
  • Description
    • “An event quest for gathering Glowing Orb – Armors to use as decorations for customizing your armor skills.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • TBA

Like a Fire Hidden By Sand

Rathian returns in MH Wilds
It’s back. Image via Capcom
DifficultyStart dateEnd dateConditionsDetails
4 Star
Hunt the Rathian		March 18, 2025April 1, 2025– HR 9 or higher
– Up to 4 players
Failure:
– Time expires
– Faint 3 times		– Difficulty: 4 Star
– Reward Money: TBA
– Time Limit: TBA
– Location: Plains
Time of day: TBA
  • Description
    • “Gather special material to obtain the Expedition Headgear α, a piece of equipment based on the emblem of the expedition.”
  • Possible Rewards
    • TBA

This article will be updated whenever new Event Quests are added to Monster Hunter Wilds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content