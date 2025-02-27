How to get Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds

Armor Spheres are a critical resource you regularly need throughout your playthrough of Monster Hunter Wilds. These become more prevalent as you challenge the tougher adversaries in each region, and they’re instrumental in improving your already fantastic armor.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down Armor Spheres can take time. You’ll run into an issue where you need more Armor Spheres than you have in your inventory when you unlock a new armor or want to prepare a new set for a specific weapon build. It all comes down to knowing the best way to obtain this resource, giving you a better chance at taking on any monster who crosses your path. We’ll explore where you can get Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds and how they work to upgrade your armor.

Where to get Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds

Examine an assignment before accepting it to see what rewards are available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Taking on assignments provided by the guild and hunting down any monster you encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds is a great way to earn Armor Spheres. They’re a reward you get after completing a hunt. Unlike the other equipment and creature resources that drop from a monster, the Armor Spheres appear at the end. The guild provides them for successfully finishing an assignment.

If you fail a hunt, even if you partially defeat an enemy, no Armor Spheres are given to you at the end. When you’re struggling against a particular monster, giving you a chance to obtain Armor Spheres for your current set. More difficult monsters reward higher-tier Armor Spheres, such as Armor Sphere+’ and Advanced Armor Spheres. The higher-quality Armor Spheres provide more upgrade points to your armor, which makes it easier to reach its final level. When examining an equipment piece, it displays its current and maximum armor levels, giving you the best stats while wearing it.

Before accepting an assignment, there’s the option to preview all rewards for accepting it. If you’re looking to hunt down Armor Spheres, check to see what rewards are available for completing a hunt. Accepting a contract to tackle an easier monster might be good to earn lower-tier spheres, but if you want ones that provide more upgrade points to your armor, accepting more demanding challenges is the way to go. Make sure to bring friends with you to make these challenges easier to tackle.

After beating the initial game, the Smelting Foundry in the Oilwell Basic becomes available. Speak with Roqul to learn about it, and you can smelt down any monster parts you’re not planning to use to acquire Armor Spheres. Higher-quality spheres demand more monster parts.

When you’re ready to apply these items to your equipment, bring them to Gemma at the crafting station.

How to use Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds

Speak with Gemma to upgrade your armor at the Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When speaking with Gemma, hover over the armor piece she crafted for you in the crafting menu. Select it from this list, and then double-click it. Rather than choosing the forge option, there’s now the option to upgrade it. You’ll enter the upgrade menu where you can apply the specific Armor Spheres you want to give that armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.

You can see in the middle how many upgrade points each Armor Sphere gives an equipment piece before you apply the upgrades. A standard Armor Sphere gives 10 points. An Armor Sphere+ gives 50. The Advanced Armor Sphere gives 200, which makes them the more difficult Armor Spheres to unlock, and you are rewarded for completing the highest Hunter Rank hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

When you’re upgrading an armor piece, you’ll be able to see the differences before you confirm a choice. For example, if I were to maximize the upgrade components for my Rathian Helmet, the defense would go from 38 to 44, giving me a better chance of withstanding a heavy attack from a monster. However, this is the overall defense of the armor, not the various element resistances or the Equipment Skills on it. Those go up by wearing similar armor pieces that have the same stats.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy