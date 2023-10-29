Capcom to bolster 2024 sales goals with ‘major unannounced title’

Capcom has had a great year, releasing several critically and commercially successful titles. The publisher has already reported a record income this year, and now it has confirmed that it will release a “major” unannounced title by the end of the current fiscal year to boost sales.

According to a recent Q&A on the Japanese Capcom website spotted by Resetera, the publisher will release a “major unannounced title” by the end of the fiscal year, which ends in March 2024. No other information about the title was revealed.

As the publisher specifically refers to the upcoming game as a “major” release, it may be a Monster Hunter or Resident Evil game, as they are the publisher’s biggest and most successful franchises. It’s worth noting that rumors of a new Monster Hunter game have been circulating for a while now. This is especially the case after the next Monster Hunter game was teased by Capcom in a video for Monster Hunter‘s 20th anniversary.

Capcom reportedly plans to use the upcoming game to boost the sales figures of its catalog and help achieve its end-of-year targets. It’s also worth noting that Capcom recently announced that it is close to achieving its 11th consecutive year of income growth. According to VGC, the publisher’s total software sales were 22.6 million units, with Street Fighter 6 being its best-selling game, which has surpassed 2.47 million units sold since its launch.

Capcom has had a great 2023 so far, and the publisher seems to be aiming for an even better 2024 with the release of the unannounced title. While we currently have no information on what this title may be, it could be revealed during a major event at the end of this year or at the start of next year.

