Capcom reportedly has ‘no plans’ for any Resident Evil remakes in 2024

Although the latest Resident Evil remake title sold over five million units in 2023, Capcom has no plans to follow up with another one in 2024. Instead, the company is looking to release an entirely different game unrelated to Resident Evil.

As reported by Insider Gaming Nov. 27, 2023, the news comes from a prominent insider who has leaked information about the Resident Evil series in the past. According to them, Capcom is planning on announcing a game that will “sell millions” by the end of 2024, which could possibly happen next month. Their information is said to come from a Capcom financial presentation, with the new game releasing sometime in 2024.

Leon fends off a chainsaw enemy. Image via Capcom.

The latest Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil 4, received a positive reception from both critics and players on platforms like Metacritic. As of now, there have been a total of four Resident Evil remakes since 2002, with HD rereleases of various spin-off titles in between. Many fans expected Capcom to continue releasing more remakes of older Resident Evil titles. But that doesn’t appear to be happening in 2024. So Resident Evil fans may have some downtime until Capcom inevitably begins development on the Resident Evil 5 remake.

Whatever new game Capcom is reportedly working on might be a big enough deal to pull it away from one of its most successful franchises. Could this be the long-awaited Dino Crisis remake that Capcom fans have wanted, or something else entirely? We’ll find out very soon.