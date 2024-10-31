I replayed Resident Evil 5—here’s why it’s still one of the best Resident Evil games

Over the last few weeks, I found myself with some rare free time, so I booted up my PS4 and repurchased Resident Evil 5, which had been on sale for just $4.99—a complete steal. Midway through my replay, I started to truly appreciate the best bits of Resident Evil 5, such as the debonair dictator supervillain, the rich lore, and the surprisingly enduring visuals.

Recommended Videos

I wanted to relive my youth a little and revisit Resident Evil 5 to see if I could enjoy it as an adult as much as I did back then. I hadn’t picked up the game in over a decade, so I couldn’t remember much of the storyline, which suited me just fine. It felt like I was playing it for the first time again. I sacrificed a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but I finally completed the game—and it’s still one of the best titles in the whole series.

Albert Wesker is Resident Evil 5’s MVP

Wesker is one of the best parts of RE5. Image via Capcom

Although he doesn’t appear in every Resident Evil game, and he’s entirely absent from the story in newer entries like RE7 and Village, he’s still the overarching antagonist of the whole series. Wesker is everything you want in a villain. He’s a biochemically engineered, kung-fu-fighting mad scientist—what more could you ask for?

He’s got an abundance of witty one-liners, he’s charming, he’s silly, and he makes you love him and love fighting against him, even when you really shouldn’t. Every time Wesker’s on the screen, you know you’re in for a treat from a dashingly handsome, dastardly dictator whose scene-stealing charisma can’t be ignored.

The cutscenes, ’nuff said

The cutscenes are breathtakingly cinematic. Image via Capcom

Perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from my Resident Evil 5 replay was the reminder that for a 2009 action-horror game, the graphics are exceptionally good, which only makes the cutscenes feel more immersive and cinematic. You get a taste of the Lost in Nightmares DLC after Chris gives Sheva the rundown of what happened to Jill, which prompts a flashback sequence that sees Chris and Jill—as partners—corner Wesker in Spencer’s Mansion. The combat sequence is electrifying, just as it is when you meet Jill and Wesker again in Chapter 5-3. Then there are Irving and Excella’s boss fights, both of which have their own cutscenes that play out like scenes from a blockbuster movie.

Resident Evil 5 isn’t a perfect game. There’s some infuriating controls and glitchy bosses, but the cutscenes are so seamless and engaging that the few gameplay gripes can be overlooked. Not to keep gushing over Wesker, but his cutscenes in the aircraft at the end are unbelievably satisfying. Resident Evil 5 manages to keep me constantly invested in the story by breaking up segments of gameplay with snippets of dialogue and confrontation that make me feel like I’m sitting in a movie theater,

It’s one of the best co-op games in any genre

The co-op is actually really fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only is Resident Evil 5 one of the best co-op games in the franchise, it’s also one of the best co-op games, period. Especially in the horror genre, if you’re one of those people—like me—that still considers Resident Evil 5 a horror game as much as an action game (I know, blasphemy). When you’re playing alone, like I did this time around, Sheva’s AI can be a little finicky, which is what I see a lot of the community complaining about. And that’s valid.

While I don’t recall every second of playing Resident Evil 5 with my friend, however, I do remember it being endlessly fun, no doubt about it. That isn’t to say that I haven’t enjoyed playing it alone, too, but it was made to be enjoyed with someone else. There are many segments that would be a lot easier with a competent partner rather than relying on the AI to read your mind. I usually just end up screaming, “Sheva, move!” at the top of my lungs.

Resident Evil 5 does become less challenging as a co-op experience, I’ve gathered, but there’s no end to the enjoyment of solving puzzles together or wiping that smug smile off Wesker’s face in the final boss fight. Sorry, did I mention Wesker again? Moving on.

It’s rewarding to play Resident Evil 5 with someone else’s expertise, as you’ll be sharing resources and working together to progress. Even playing alone, I found so much fulfillment in gunning down the Chainsaw Majini and roundhouse kicking him into oblivion.

Chris Redfield punches a boulder

RE 5’s appeal lies in its absurdity. Image via Capcom

There aren’t many eye-roll moments in Resident Evil 5, but Chris Redfield punching a boulder is certainly one of them. To my understanding, the outrageous moment became such a big deal that there’s even a page on the Resident Evil wiki called Boulderfield. And here I thought Weskerfield was a push. There’s been a lot of discourse over the years as to Resident Evil 5‘s believability at times, such as how Wesker can take multiple bullets to the back and keep on kicking—but Chris Redfield punching a boulder takes the cake.

That isn’t to say I find the scene off-putting. In fact, I think it’s absolutely hilarious. Resident Evil 5 doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is precisely why I adore it. As you get to RE7 and Village, the franchise starts to lose its charm a little as it shifts tone. But we’ll always have Chris hooking a boulder repeatedly seared into our memories, no matter how hard we try to forget it. Maybe I’m a fool for finding it so funny, but I wouldn’t change that scene for the world.

Extremely significant Resident Evil lore to sift through

A lot happens in RE 5 significant to the Resident Evil lore. Image via Capcom

There’s a lot that happens in Resident Evil 5. This is where Chris’ story really starts to develop, Wesker gets promoted to a main role (I said Wesker again, didn’t I?), and Jill Valentine’s story comes full-circle. Since Jill is such a beloved character, her time as a brainwashed killing machine remains significant to the Resident Evil lore, especially as it will likely tie into a future encounter with you-know-who if he returns as well.

I also learned a lot about Uroboros from Resident Evil 5, as I’m sure a lot of us did, as it’s confusing sometimes to keep track of all the in-universe viruses. Uroboros helps set up the Mold, which we see in RE7 and Village, and allows us to understand some of its properties as a regenerative and infectious fungus. All of the Uroboros stuff comes into play again in Resident Evil Revelations 2 as well, when Claire and Moira come face-to-face with Alex Wesker (Alex, not Albert). I just think Resident Evil 5 is a highly pivotal stepping stone for the rest of the Resident Evil lore, and you’re really missing out if you haven’t played it.

I’ll be replaying Resident Evil 5 again soon, I’m sure, as it’s quickly become one of my favorites. Even if you disliked it all those years ago, I implore you to give it another try and appreciate its craftsmanship and importance to the Resident Evil lore. Oh, and try it with a friend, especially if you’re used to playing solo. It might just surprise you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy