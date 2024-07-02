Resident Evil 9 is officially in the works with famed Capcom director returning

A new Resident Evil game is in development, which will likely be Resident Evil 9. The announcement came during CAPCOM SUMMER NEXT on July 2, where famed director Koshi Nakanishi also revealed his involvement in the project.

Recommended Videos

Nakanishi, known for recently directing Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, expressed his excitement about the new installment soon after the sequel details were revealed in the Capcom livestream. “We’re making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi stated. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after Seven. But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Image via Resident Evil: ReVerse

Following the successful release of the Resident Evil 4 remake last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the franchise’s next direction—and now they’ve finally got it. While specifics about Resident Evil 9 remain under wraps, Nakanishi’s involvement suggests a promising new chapter for the horror series.

Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline entry, marked the conclusion of the “Winters Saga” that began with RE7. This leaves the door open for the ninth installment to explore new narratives and possibly bring back fan-favorites like Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, or Chris Redfield. There are also rumors suggesting Resident Evil 9 might feature open-world elements and take place on an island, although these details remain speculative.

The CAPCOM SUMMER NEXT livestream also included insights into the development process and the challenges faced by the team in crafting a new series direction. Nakanishi’s return to the director’s chair is a significant move, given his success with RE7, which revitalized the franchise with its first-person perspective and intense horror elements.

Capcom’s recent strategy has involved a mix of remakes and new titles, all of which have been well-received by both fans and critics. The remake of Resident Evil 4, in particular, demonstrated Capcom’s ability to update classic games while maintaining the core elements that made them beloved in the first place.

With RE9, Capcom can innovate again and introduce new gameplay mechanics and storylines. Fans are eager to see what direction the series takes, especially with the rumors of an open-world setting, which would be a first for the franchise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy