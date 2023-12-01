Capcom planning more Resident Evil remakes—but which game is next?

Although many assumed this would be the case, Capcom has unequivocally confirmed it intends to release more Resident Evil remakes, but it stopped short of saying what the next one will be.

Yasuhiro Anpo, director of the Resident Evil 4 remake, shared that sentiment during a PlayStation partner awards event in Japan after being asked if Capcom wants to keep pumping out these remakes (via IGN). Given the critical and financial success of previous remakes (particularly the Resident Evil 2 one), it was always inevitable, but this is the first official statement about the matter from a Capcom representative.

Which entry do you want to see be remade next? Image via Capcom

“We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more,” Anpo said.

Unsurprisingly, Anpo didn’t say when the next remake will be announced. It has been rumored that Capcom won’t be releasing any Resident Evil remakes in 2024, so, if that’s true, fans have at least a year to wait.

The bigger question, though, is exactly which game will get the remake treatment. The ending of Resident Evil 4 feels like deliberate foreshadowing for a Resident Evil 5 remake, but there have been fan requests for a Code: Veronica remake even before the Resident Evil 4 remake was announced. Not just because it arguably needs it but also because, despite the lack of numbering, it’s a mainline entry containing important plot elements for the series’ overall story. With these remakes retelling Resident Evil‘s storyline for new audiences, it would be weird for Code: Veronica to not even be acknowledged.

If I may be a bit cheeky, my vote goes to a remake of Dino Crisis. It’s admittedly not a Resident Evil game, but it was made by the team behind the first Resident Evil game and is essentially the same thing but with dinosaurs instead of zombies. There’s been plenty of demand for it to be remade too, especially since the series hasn’t had a new entry in 20 years.