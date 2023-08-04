This Resident Evil remake is now the best-selling game in Capcom’s long-running series

The Resident Evil 2 remake has recently surpassed Resident Evil 7 to become the franchise’s top seller, which is especially impressive when you consider the new RE2 edition only launched a few short years ago in 2019.

To date, the RE2 remake has sold 12.6 million copies, beating out RE7’s 12.4 million. It’s not unreasonable to expect the RE4 remake could catch up, as a strong response from critics and fans made the game a hit this year, with five million copies sold already.

Worldwide, the series has sold 146 million units, according to a July report from Capcom.

Capcom’s strategy of remastering its catalog of old IPs continues to pay off. The company even held a recent survey to poll fans on what RE title they’d like to see next. Many fans hope Resident Evil: Code Veronica will be next. The game has achieved cult status since 2000 and stars favorite siblings Chris and Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil is by far Capcom’s most valuable franchise but the company has seen strong showings from other parts of its catalog. The Monster Hunter series has sold 94 million units worldwide and Street Fighter is at another 52 million.

Interestingly, the RE2 remake isn’t actually Capcom’s best-seller; that title belongs to Monster Hunter World, which has sold a monstrous 19 million copies.

Monster Hunter Rise is also ahead of RE2 with 13 million copies sold.

The internet rumor mill continues to churn about what’s next for the RE series too. While we wait for a new entry to be announced or another remake, Resident Evil fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of VR support for the RE4 remake. Revealed at the PlayStation showcase in May, fans got to see Leon in first-person and go head-to-head with gangs of Ganados.

There’s no news yet on when fans can hope to jump into VR as Leon, but many expect it to arrive sometime this year or next. This would certainly help boost PSVR 2 sales. If you just can’t wait, then Resident Evil 8 has full VR support on PSVR 2 and you can play the old version of RE4 in VR exclusively on the Meta Quest 2 headset.

