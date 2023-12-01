Resident Evil 4 VR releasing as free PS5 update next week

Originally only slated for a vague winter release window, the Resident Evil 4 remake’s VR mode is said to be launching next week for PlayStation 5 on Dec. 8.

Although it’s a free update for anyone who owns the game, a demo will also be made available on the very same day. Perhaps to entice any PSVR 2 owners into buying Resident Evil 4. You will obviously need a PSVR 2 headset to play the game in VR and the mode is exclusive to the PS5 version since there’s no mention of it being compatible with the original PSVR headset for PlayStation 4.

Roost to all Agents, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode launches for PSVR2 on December 8th as a free update for PS5 owners of the game! A demo version will also be available to download at the same time! pic.twitter.com/il8y0XTN5a — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) November 30, 2023

Although it’s not been explicitly confirmed yet, you’ll likely get to experience the entirety of Resident Evil 4 from a first-person perspective, which will only make the action even more stressful and terrifying when hordes of enemies come swarming after you. Resident Evil Village‘s VR mode contained the entire game so it’d make sense for Resident Evil 4 to follow suit.

Unless Capcom has any more surprises up it’s sleeve, this will be the last major update Resident Evil 4 receives. Earlier this year, the fan favorite Mercenaries mode was added to the game as a free update alongside the paid expansion Separate Ways, which lets you play as Ada Wong and see the events of the game from her perspective.

As for the future of the series, only Capcom knows what it has planned. A Resident Evil 9 is undoubtedly in the works, but the ending of the Resident Evil 4 remake has fans thinking the company will be remaking Resident Evil 5. It’s already rumored that Capcom has no further Resident Evil remakes planned for 2024 though whether that means there are no Resident Evil games at all that year is a different question entirely.