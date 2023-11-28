Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date, deluxe edition leaked on Steam

Ahead of a Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase livestream being held later today, the game’s listing on Steam has been updated prematurely, spoiling the game’s release date and details regarding a deluxe edition and pre-order bonuses.

Admittedly, the release date had already leaked once before, but the Steam listing removes any doubt surrounding it; Dragon’s Dogma 2 is most definitely launching for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 22, 2024. At the time of writing, this information has yet to be removed, but we’ve included images from the listing for the sake of posterity.

The camping kit and music collection sound like they’ll be exclusive to the deluxe edition. Image via Capcom

Additionally, you’ll have the option to purchase Dragon’s Dogma 2 deluxe edition that comes bundled with something called A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack, a collection of extra items for you to use.

The full list as written on the Steam page includes:

Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Wakestone – Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Some of these will be items you can acquire in the base game though don’t be surprised if others are exclusive to the deluxe edition. Pre-ordering this edition also nets you a Superior Weapons Quartet and a Ring of Assurance. Pre-ordering the standard edition only gets you the weapons, but the listing mentions that these extras may become available at a later date, probably as a separate purchase.

Will you be pre-ordering either version of Dragon’s Dogma 2? Image via Capcom

No doubt all of this information was meant to be shared during today’s livestream. Although it’ll probably still be worth tuning in in order to see any new gameplay footage. Capcom could also announce a physical collector’s edition for consoles that hasn’t been leaked yet and comes with its own bonuses.