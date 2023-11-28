Dragon’s Dogma 2 is getting a release date and content drop you won’t want to miss

Capcom will finally announce the release date for the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2 via an upcoming livestream on the company’s YouTube channel.

Hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the stream will run for 15 minutes starting from 3pm CT later today. Aside from a release date, it will also include “exciting new gameplay reveals,” according to the announcement tweet.

Admittedly, fans may already know what the release date is thanks to a now-deleted listing on the Pan European Game Information Board (PEGI) that was no doubt published prematurely. The listing marked the game down for March 22, 2024; something Itsuno himself seems to acknowledge since he stressed that the livestream will “formally” announce the release date.

Dragon's Dogma II is PEGI rated and has March 22nd, 2024 date listed https://t.co/difVjnwnpz



a 15 minute showcase stream is set for Nov 28th, 1 PM PT https://t.co/RGU0FAzKd5 pic.twitter.com/VLjhW2StpR — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 17, 2023

There was already speculation of Dragon’s Dogma 2 launching before March 31, the end of Capcom’s current fiscal year, since the company itself has said that it will be releasing a “major” title by then. However, Capcom also said this title hasn’t been announced yet, which rules out Dragon’s Dogma 2. The most common theory I’ve seen floating around among fans is that it’s a new Monster Hunter, which would make sense considering it’s one of Capcom’s best-selling franchises.

As for the Dragon’s Dogma 2 livestream, even if fans already know the release date, it’ll be worth checking out for any new gameplay footage. There’s still quite a lot about the game Capcom can afford to extrapolate on, such as the returning Pawns system, new characters, and the more advanced Vocations (aka job classes) you can unlock. Capcom shared a 10-minute preview during the Tokyo Game Show in September so hopefully, the upcoming livestream will build on what was shown there.

If Dragon’s Dogma 2 really is out in just four months, there’ll likely be official pre-order details during the livestream too. And if that’s the case, Capcom is bound to announce special editions of the game that come with extra goodies like unique merchandise and a statue or something. Maybe Capcom will even drop or at least announce a playable demo to ease the wait for returning fans and help attract newcomers. There was a demo held at the Tokyo Game Show so it’d be nice if Capcom made it easily available to everyone.