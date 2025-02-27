What does Weapon Affinity mean in Monster Hunter Wilds?

If Monster Hunter Wilds is your first experience with the franchise, there are a lot of glaring stats and words you might not be familiar with. The game, though, doesn’t always explain what this terminology means, with Weapon Affinity being the most common confusion for newcomers.

Weapon Affinity is one of the many stats that appear when crafting a new weapon or checking your status or equipment info. But the text doesn’t tell you what it does. Luckily for players, it’s fairly simple to explain.

How Affinity works in Monster Hunter Wilds

Lots of stats with no information. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Affinity is the Critical Chance stat in Monster Hunter Wilds, with the percentage representing how much extra damage your weapon can deal against a monster if you get lucky.

Affinity is determined based on the weapon and skills you have equipped, either through your armor or other means, and is displayed as a percent value in the Attack Status menu or when looking at a weapon you want to create from the Smithy.

If you have a positive percentage in Affinity, that represents the chance of an attack criting when being swung. For example, if you have a 10 percent Affinity, you have a 10 percent chance of hitting and dealing 10 percent extra damage. On the other range of the spectrum, though, a negative percentage in Affinity means you have a chance to blunder the attack and apply a penalty. So if we use 10 percent again, you’d be dealing 10 percent less damage 10 percent of the time.

Most of the time, Dragon Elemental Weapons are the only weapons with high negative Affinity. With high Affinity, they would likely be a bit overpowered.

The crit damage is purely on the weapon alone and does not apply to Elemental Damage. You can tell if Affinity has been activated by a unique symbol when attacking a monster different from the usual effect.

How to increase Weapon Affinity in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can increase Weapon Affinity and the damage applied by various Skills and Equipment, such as the Critical Boost skill. Skills like Critical Element also apply the crit chance to Elemental Damage on top of your weapon’s base attack points.

Skills like Agitator, for example, increase Affinity when a Large Monster is enraged. You also have Critical Status that allows Affinity to affect Status Damage, such as Poison weapons. So be sure to check out all your skills and equipment to boost Affinity as much as possible to deal massive damage.

