How to fix Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PC

Monster Hunter Wilds is off to a hit-or-miss start after launch, reaching huge heights in player count, but with many PC players experiencing crashing issues along the way.

The game is fantastic once it works, but unfortunately, PC players are reporting a myriad of problems, such a low-poly models of human characters, and the worst of them all: The game is crashing without the ability to even play it properly.

It doesn’t matter how awesome a game is if you can’t play it, so crashing is the bottom of the barrel when it comes to game issues. It’s unknown how long the Monster Hunter Wilds crashing problems will persist, but for now, it’s up to the players to try their best to see if they can work out the kinks themselves.

Here’s what we know so far about fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds crashing issues and what can be done to fix them.

Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on PC: How to fix

Crashes don’t taste the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the crashing problems for Monster Hunter Wilds will likely need an update to fix, Capcom has released some official troubleshooting information to help you figure out how to get it to work in the meantime. First, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds:

Make sure your PC gaming rig is up to snuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the steps you can take to try and prevent or fix crashes, according to Capcom:

Ensure that your PC meets the game’s minimum requirements, which can be seen above. Update your GPU’s graphics drivers to the latest version available. Check out NVIDIA’s website or AMD’s website depending on your GPU. Check for Windows Updates and download anything new. Still having issues? Reinstall your video driver set from scratch. This may take a while. Ensure that DirectX is updated to the latest version by visiting Microsoft’s support website. Add the Monster Hunter Wilds folder and files to your anti-virus’s exception/exclusion list. Default Paths: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\MonsterHunterWilds OR C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\MonsterHunterWilds\MonsterHunterWilds.exe

Run Steam.exe in administrator mode. Right-click on Steam’s .exe file and select “Run as administrator.” If you still experience issues, try logging into your PC in administrator mode and then run the game’s execution file (MonsterHunterWilds.exe). Verify the game’s files on Steam. Restart your PC and launch Steam.

From the “Library” section, right-click on MH Wilds, and select “Properties.”

Select the “Installed Files” tab and click “Verify integrity of game files.”

Steam will verify the game’s files. The process may take several minutes, so sit tight. Disable Compatibility Mode for “MonsterHunterWilds.exe” if it’s been enabled. Right click on “MonsterHunterWilds.exe” located in the following folder:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\MonsterHunterWilds

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\MonsterHunterWilds Go to Properties.

Open the Compatibility tab.

Un-check “Run this program in compatibility mode for:” If all else has failed in your efforts to get the game to work properly, report your issues to the official MH Wilds troubleshooting and issue reporting thread on Steam. An extra addition here from us: sit tight and wait for a patch from Capcom, or consider refunding your game on Steam if you’re unhappy with the product.

And that’s all there is to know so far. Stay tuned to Monster Hunter’s social media channels and keep your game updated whenever there’s a patch for hopefully some official fixes or news about when to expect one.

