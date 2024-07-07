Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly celebrating fireworks in Monopoly GO rewards
Image via Scopely
New Monopoly GO Independence Stars (July 7 to 8)

Earn rewards like Dice rolls and Pickaxe tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 7, 2024 11:21 am

A returning event called Monopoly GO Independence Stars will run for 24 hours, featuring Pickaxes you need to complete the Sunset Treasures main event. The tournament features 30 milestones with rewards ranging from Dice and Stickers to Pickaxe tokens.

Earn rewards by playing and take advantage of the synergy between Independence Stars and the Solo event, Tycoon Cookout. Here’s everything you need to know about the 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament, including a full list of rewards and the points needed to unlock them.

All Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards and milestones, July 7 to 8

Event levelPoints requiredIndependence Stars rewards
One30Four Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice rolls
Three40Green Sticker pack
Four10075 Dice rolls
Five140Five Pickaxe tokens
Soix175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Seven Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker Pack
Nine190Eight Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice rolls
1122010 Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker pack
13240175 Dice rolls
1430012 Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice rolls
16375Mega Heist for 25 minutes
1742515 Pickaxe tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
2065018 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker pack
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice rolls
2590025 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice rolls
281,600Cash Boost for 10 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls

What are the best Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards?

Monopoly GO token coins with Dice and cash
Roll for the best rewards. Image via Scopely

Dice are the most important reward in Monopoly GO, with Independence Stars totalling 4,000 if you complete the tournament. Pickeaxe tokens are also a top priority with the Sunset Treasures event ending July 8. Even if you can’t complete the Treasure Hunt, Pickaxes unlock a wide range of rewards for completing a level.

Stickers are another top reward, even lower star packs like Green and Orange. Any Stickers you gain can unlock a set, earning you more Dice rolls. And duplicate Stickers turn into Stars that unlock a Vault containing a variety of rewards.

Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards

You earn rewards from the Monopoly GO Independence Stars tournament by landing on a Railroad tile and competing in mini-game events like Shutdown and Bank Heist. The higher your Dice multiplier is, the more points you earn to unlock milestone rewards.

Take advantage of the Tycoon Cookout event that also has an objective of landing on a Railroad tile, earning points for both events to unlock more rewards.

Use Monopoly GO flash events like High Roller to increase your Dice multiplier even more and earn extra points to unlock milestones through Mega Heist.

