New Monopoly GO Independence Stars (July 7 to 8)

A returning event called Monopoly GO Independence Stars will run for 24 hours, featuring Pickaxes you need to complete the Sunset Treasures main event. The tournament features 30 milestones with rewards ranging from Dice and Stickers to Pickaxe tokens.
Earn rewards by playing and take advantage of the synergy between Independence Stars and the Solo event, Tycoon Cookout. Here’s everything you need to know about the 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament, including a full list of rewards and the points needed to unlock them.
All Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards and milestones, July 7 to 8
|Event level
|Points required
|Independence Stars rewards
|One
|30
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice rolls
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|100
|75 Dice rolls
|Five
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Soix
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack
|Nine
|190
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|220
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|13
|240
|175 Dice rolls
|14
|300
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|17
|425
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker pack
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice rolls
|28
|1,600
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
What are the best Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards?
Dice are the most important reward in Monopoly GO, with Independence Stars totalling 4,000 if you complete the tournament. Pickeaxe tokens are also a top priority with the Sunset Treasures event ending July 8. Even if you can’t complete the Treasure Hunt, Pickaxes unlock a wide range of rewards for completing a level.
Stickers are another top reward, even lower star packs like Green and Orange. Any Stickers you gain can unlock a set, earning you more Dice rolls. And duplicate Stickers turn into Stars that unlock a Vault containing a variety of rewards.
Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Independence Stars rewards
You earn rewards from the Monopoly GO Independence Stars tournament by landing on a Railroad tile and competing in mini-game events like Shutdown and Bank Heist. The higher your Dice multiplier is, the more points you earn to unlock milestone rewards.
Take advantage of the Tycoon Cookout event that also has an objective of landing on a Railroad tile, earning points for both events to unlock more rewards.
Use Monopoly GO flash events like High Roller to increase your Dice multiplier even more and earn extra points to unlock milestones through Mega Heist.