All new Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards with Pickaxes

A new Monopoly GO event called Tycoon Cookout has dropped, featuring 43 milestones packed with rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Stickers. Unlike the previous Solo event, Tycoon Cookout only lasts for 48 hours. Here’s how to get the most rewards without spending all your Dice rolls.
All Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards and milestones
|Tycoon Cookout milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|FTycoon Cookout rewards
|One
|10
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|25
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|110
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Five
|50
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|75
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|100
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|300
|220 Dice rolls
|Nine
|90
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|10
|100
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|125
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|12
|850
|350 Dice rolls
|13
|125
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|150
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|180
|Orange Sticker pack
|16
|1,600
|600 Dice rolls
|17
|200
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|18
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|275
|Cash
|20
|2,750
|900 Dice rolls
|
|21
|325
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|Pink Sticker pack
|24
|1,100
|400 Dice rolls
|25
|550
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|4,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
|28
|950
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|29
|1,150
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|1,700
|650 Dice rolls
|
|31
|1,900
|30 Pickaxe tokens
|32
|4,800
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|3,250
|Purple Sticker pack
|34
|1,600
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|35
|3,000
|Cash
|36
|6,500
|2,100 Dice rolls
|37
|2,750
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|4,000
|45 Pickaxe tokens
|39
|5,500
|Cash
|40
|8,750
|2,800 Dice rolls
|41
|3,950
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|4,000
|Blue Sticker pack
|43
|15,000
|6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
The total Tycoon Cookout rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO event are 17, 630 Dice rolls, 184 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and 10 Sticker packs.
What’s unique about the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event?
Milestone points have significantly increased for the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event. The apparent reasoning behind the increased points to unlock a milestone is the objective for the Solo event, with you landing on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile for points.
It’s possible to combo off Chance and a Railroad tile, earning extra points. The objective was my favorite, earning rewards from the Solo and Tournament events at the same time. However, the increase in points will make it difficult to advance through the milestones in only two days.
Best Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards
Pickaxes are a top priority for the Sunset Treasures’ main event. Getting to milestone 25 should provide enough Pickaxe tokens to help you finish the event. I wouldn’t try to push past milestone 31 unless you’re going after the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 33.
The best time to play Tycoon Cookout is on July 6 while the Liberty Ballgame Tournament is still running. Roll at a consistent multiplier to get the most rewards between both events. Don’t use all your Pickaxe tokens if you know you’ll complete the Sunset Treasures event, and take advantage of timed daily Monopoly GO events to maximize your Tycoon Cookout rewards.