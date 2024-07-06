All new Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards with Pickaxes

A new Monopoly GO event called Tycoon Cookout has dropped, featuring 43 milestones packed with rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Stickers. Unlike the previous Solo event, Tycoon Cookout only lasts for 48 hours. Here’s how to get the most rewards without spending all your Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards and milestones

Tycoon Cookout milestones Points to unlock milestones FTycoon Cookout rewards One 10 Three Pickaxe tokens Two 25 30 Dice rolls Three 40 Cash Four 110 Five Pickaxe tokens Five 50 Green Sticker pack Six 75 50 Dice rolls Seven 100 Five Pickaxe tokens Eight 300 220 Dice rolls Nine 90 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 100 Orange Sticker pack 11 125 Five Pickaxe tokens 12 850 350 Dice rolls 13 125 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 14 150 10 Pickaxe tokens 15 180 Orange Sticker pack 16 1,600 600 Dice rolls 17 200 12 Pickaxe tokens 18 250 Pink Sticker pack 19 275 Cash 20 2,750 900 Dice rolls 21 325 15 Pickaxe tokens 22 275 Cash 23 400 Pink Sticker pack 24 1,100 400 Dice rolls 25 550 18 Pickaxe tokens 26 550 Blue Sticker pack 27 4,000 1,300 Dice rolls 28 950 20 Pickaxe tokens 29 1,150 Blue Sticker pack 30 1,700 650 Dice rolls 31 1,900 30 Pickaxe tokens 32 4,800 1,800 Dice rolls 33 3,250 Purple Sticker pack 34 1,600 25 Pickaxe tokens 35 3,000 Cash 36 6,500 2,100 Dice rolls 37 2,750 Blue Sticker pack 38 4,000 45 Pickaxe tokens 39 5,500 Cash 40 8,750 2,800 Dice rolls 41 3,950 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 4,000 Blue Sticker pack 43 15,000 6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

The total Tycoon Cookout rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO event are 17, 630 Dice rolls, 184 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and 10 Sticker packs.

What’s unique about the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event?

Increase your Dice multiplier to unlock more milestone rewards. Image via Scopely

Milestone points have significantly increased for the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event. The apparent reasoning behind the increased points to unlock a milestone is the objective for the Solo event, with you landing on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile for points.

It’s possible to combo off Chance and a Railroad tile, earning extra points. The objective was my favorite, earning rewards from the Solo and Tournament events at the same time. However, the increase in points will make it difficult to advance through the milestones in only two days.

Best Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards

Pickaxes are a top priority for the Sunset Treasures’ main event. Getting to milestone 25 should provide enough Pickaxe tokens to help you finish the event. I wouldn’t try to push past milestone 31 unless you’re going after the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 33.

The best time to play Tycoon Cookout is on July 6 while the Liberty Ballgame Tournament is still running. Roll at a consistent multiplier to get the most rewards between both events. Don’t use all your Pickaxe tokens if you know you’ll complete the Sunset Treasures event, and take advantage of timed daily Monopoly GO events to maximize your Tycoon Cookout rewards.

