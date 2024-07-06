All new Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards with Pickaxes

Image Credit: Bethesda
A new Monopoly GO event called Tycoon Cookout has dropped, featuring 43 milestones packed with rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Stickers. Unlike the previous Solo event, Tycoon Cookout only lasts for 48 hours. Here’s how to get the most rewards without spending all your Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards and milestones

Tycoon Cookout milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesFTycoon Cookout rewards
One10Three Pickaxe tokens
Two2530 Dice rolls
Three40Cash
Four110Five Pickaxe tokens
Five50Green Sticker pack
Six7550 Dice rolls
Seven100Five Pickaxe tokens
Eight300220 Dice rolls
Nine90Six Pickaxe tokens
10100Orange Sticker pack
11125Five Pickaxe tokens
12850350 Dice rolls
13125Mega Heist for 25 minutes
1415010 Pickaxe tokens
15180Orange Sticker pack
161,600600 Dice rolls
1720012 Pickaxe tokens
18250Pink Sticker pack
19275Cash
202,750900 Dice rolls
2132515 Pickaxe tokens
22275Cash
23400Pink Sticker pack
241,100400 Dice rolls
2555018 Pickaxe tokens
26550Blue Sticker pack
274,0001,300 Dice rolls
2895020 Pickaxe tokens
291,150Blue Sticker pack
301,700650 Dice rolls
311,90030 Pickaxe tokens
324,8001,800 Dice rolls
333,250Purple Sticker pack
341,60025 Pickaxe tokens
353,000Cash
366,5002,100 Dice rolls
372,750Blue Sticker pack
384,00045 Pickaxe tokens
395,500Cash
408,7502,800 Dice rolls
413,950Cash Boost for 10 minutes
424,000Blue Sticker pack
4315,0006,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

The total Tycoon Cookout rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO event are 17, 630 Dice rolls, 184 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and 10 Sticker packs.

What’s unique about the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event?

Monopoly GO token coins with Dice and cash
Increase your Dice multiplier to unlock more milestone rewards. Image via Scopely

Milestone points have significantly increased for the Tycoon Cookout Monopoly GO event. The apparent reasoning behind the increased points to unlock a milestone is the objective for the Solo event, with you landing on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile for points.

It’s possible to combo off Chance and a Railroad tile, earning extra points. The objective was my favorite, earning rewards from the Solo and Tournament events at the same time. However, the increase in points will make it difficult to advance through the milestones in only two days.

Best Monopoly GO Tycoon Cookout rewards

Pickaxes are a top priority for the Sunset Treasures’ main event. Getting to milestone 25 should provide enough Pickaxe tokens to help you finish the event. I wouldn’t try to push past milestone 31 unless you’re going after the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 33.

The best time to play Tycoon Cookout is on July 6 while the Liberty Ballgame Tournament is still running. Roll at a consistent multiplier to get the most rewards between both events. Don’t use all your Pickaxe tokens if you know you’ll complete the Sunset Treasures event, and take advantage of timed daily Monopoly GO events to maximize your Tycoon Cookout rewards.

