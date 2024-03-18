Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Butterfly Sky is offering up to 4,000 Dice rolls and contains Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event.

The Butterfly Sky tournament will run alongside the Monopoly GO solo event for 24 hours. Both events feature Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event and more Dice than normal, so you can increase the multiplier on rolls. Stickers are also a hot commodity with the new Making Music Sticker album dropping soon. A Golden Blitz is expected before the Origins album event ends, and players should be sure to trade those Stars to cash in on the 1,000 vault chest and get a Wild Sticker.

Full list of Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to dig with Pickaxe tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all Butterfly Sky rewards can earn you up to 4,000 Dice and 86 Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event. There’s a High Roller special event through milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 17.

Milestone Tokens/Points Butterfly Sky reward One 30 Three Pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Four Pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Five Pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) Nine 190 Seven Pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 10 Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 10 Pickaxe tokens 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 12 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 15 Pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 20 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When do Butterfly Sky rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Butterfly Sky rewards will end on March 19 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts for 24 hours.

How can I get all of the Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards?

Rank at the top of the leaderboard for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking every milestone within a Monopoly GO tournament requires a lot of Dice. But that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the best Butterfly Sky rewards. Playing alongside the Spring Awakening solo event increases your rewards, so I recommend increasing your multiplier if you haven’t landed on a Railroad or Chance tile in at least one full pass of the Monopoly GO board.

Bank Heist Butterfly Sky rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Butterfly Sky rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Ranking up the Butterfly Sky leaderboard in Monopoly GO

You can also earn more Monopoly GO rewards by placing in the top 10 of the Butterfly Sky leaderboard. This is easier than completing every milestone from the tournament and typically contains Dice, a Sticker pack, and even a special reward. Be sure to keep an eye on the leaderboard to ensure you stay in the top 10.

