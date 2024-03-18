Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Butterfly Sky is offering up to 4,000 Dice rolls and contains Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event.
The Butterfly Sky tournament will run alongside the Monopoly GO solo event for 24 hours. Both events feature Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event and more Dice than normal, so you can increase the multiplier on rolls. Stickers are also a hot commodity with the new Making Music Sticker album dropping soon. A Golden Blitz is expected before the Origins album event ends, and players should be sure to trade those Stars to cash in on the 1,000 vault chest and get a Wild Sticker.
Full list of Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing all Butterfly Sky rewards can earn you up to 4,000 Dice and 86 Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event. There’s a High Roller special event through milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 17.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Butterfly Sky reward
|One
|30
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|Nine
|190
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|11
|220
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|
|20
|650
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When do Butterfly Sky rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Butterfly Sky rewards will end on March 19 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts for 24 hours.
How can I get all of the Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards?
Unlocking every milestone within a Monopoly GO tournament requires a lot of Dice. But that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the best Butterfly Sky rewards. Playing alongside the Spring Awakening solo event increases your rewards, so I recommend increasing your multiplier if you haven’t landed on a Railroad or Chance tile in at least one full pass of the Monopoly GO board.
Bank Heist Butterfly Sky rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Butterfly Sky rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens
Ranking up the Butterfly Sky leaderboard in Monopoly GO
You can also earn more Monopoly GO rewards by placing in the top 10 of the Butterfly Sky leaderboard. This is easier than completing every milestone from the tournament and typically contains Dice, a Sticker pack, and even a special reward. Be sure to keep an eye on the leaderboard to ensure you stay in the top 10.