Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones

Soar into Pickaxe token rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 01:00 pm
Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Butterfly Sky is offering up to 4,000 Dice rolls and contains Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event.  

Recommended Videos

The Butterfly Sky tournament will run alongside the Monopoly GO solo event for 24 hours. Both events feature Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event and more Dice than normal, so you can increase the multiplier on rolls. Stickers are also a hot commodity with the new Making Music Sticker album dropping soon. A Golden Blitz is expected before the Origins album event ends, and players should be sure to trade those Stars to cash in on the 1,000 vault chest and get a Wild Sticker

Full list of Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr Monopoly and friends catching a butterfly with net
It’s time to dig with Pickaxe tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all Butterfly Sky rewards can earn you up to 4,000 Dice and 86 Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure Dig event. There’s a High Roller special event through milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 17. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsButterfly Sky reward
One30Three Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Four Pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Five Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
Nine190Seven Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
1122010 Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
13240175 Dice
1430010 Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice
1637512 Pickaxe tokens
17425Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065015 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590020 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When do Butterfly Sky rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Butterfly Sky rewards will end on March 19 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts for 24 hours. 

How can I get all of the Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards?

Butterfly Sky leaderboard
Rank at the top of the leaderboard for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking every milestone within a Monopoly GO tournament requires a lot of Dice. But that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the best Butterfly Sky rewards. Playing alongside the Spring Awakening solo event increases your rewards, so I recommend increasing your multiplier if you haven’t landed on a Railroad or Chance tile in at least one full pass of the Monopoly GO board. 

Bank Heist Butterfly Sky rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Butterfly Sky rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Ranking up the Butterfly Sky leaderboard in Monopoly GO

You can also earn more Monopoly GO rewards by placing in the top 10 of the Butterfly Sky leaderboard. This is easier than completing every milestone from the tournament and typically contains Dice, a Sticker pack, and even a special reward. Be sure to keep an eye on the leaderboard to ensure you stay in the top 10.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO's characters trading gold stickers.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
An image with the Sunset Treasures event logo with a pickaxe under it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Spring Awakening rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO's characters trading gold stickers.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
An image with the Sunset Treasures event logo with a pickaxe under it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.