Spring is blooming on Monopoly GO boards with the launch of Full Bloom, a three-day solo event showcasing Sunset Treasure Pickaxes, Dice, Stickers, and more.
The hunt for Monopoly GO rewards continues through the Sunset Treasure event, supported by a three-day solo event called Full Bloom with Pickups as the objective. Pickup events are a great way to grab rewards when you’re flush on Dice as it’s a little easier to predict when you’ll land on a tile with a Pickup as opposed to the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The event also showcases eight sticker packs for those trying to fill their albums before the Making Music album drops.
What are all the Monopoly GO Full Bloom rewards and milestones?
The Full Bloom rewards are locked behind 50 milestones. Completing every milestone will earn you 13,845 Dice, 290 Pickaxe tokens, Stickers, and cash. The event offers two High Roller special events, one at milestone 26 and the second locked behind milestone 41. Other special events are Cash Grab and Cash Boost.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Full Bloom reward
|One
|Three
|10 Dice
|Two
|10
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|10
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Five
|60
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Nine
|20
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|150
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|12
|30
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice
|16
|45
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|17 Pickaxe tokens
|
|20
|800
|850 Dice
|21
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|22
|65
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|23
|70
|70 Dice
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|27
|100
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|28
|115
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|29
|140
|140 Dice
|
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|32
|250
|200 Dice
|33
|300
|32 Pickaxe tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice
|36
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice
|41
|900
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|45 Pickaxe tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,150
|650 Dice
|47
|1,200
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|48
|1,300
|65 Pickaxe tokens
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice
When do Full Bloom rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Full Bloom rewards will end on March 23 at around 9:58am CT. The Monopoly GO solo event lasts for three days, starting on March 20 and running alongside shorter tournament events that also offer rewards like Dice, Stickers, and Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure event.
Are the Full Bloom rewards in Monopoly GO worth playing?
Pickup events in Monopoly GO land in my top two types of events, with solo events that include Railroad tiles being my favorite overall. What makes Pickup events fun to play is that you have a better chance of capitalizing on your Dice multiplier. Many times, there can be several Pickups on one stretch of the Monopoly GO board. This is the time to increase your multiplier as the odds of you hitting a Pickup token are increased.
With nearly 300 Pickaxe tokens offered as Full Bloom rewards, the Monopoly GO solo event is worth investing your rolls in. The Sunset Treasure event is flush with free Dice and there are over 13,500 Dice rewards in the Full Bloom event alone.