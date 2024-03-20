Spring is blooming on Monopoly GO boards with the launch of Full Bloom, a three-day solo event showcasing Sunset Treasure Pickaxes, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Recommended Videos

The hunt for Monopoly GO rewards continues through the Sunset Treasure event, supported by a three-day solo event called Full Bloom with Pickups as the objective. Pickup events are a great way to grab rewards when you’re flush on Dice as it’s a little easier to predict when you’ll land on a tile with a Pickup as opposed to the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The event also showcases eight sticker packs for those trying to fill their albums before the Making Music album drops.

What are all the Monopoly GO Full Bloom rewards and milestones?

Now is the time to collect Pickaxe tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Full Bloom rewards are locked behind 50 milestones. Completing every milestone will earn you 13,845 Dice, 290 Pickaxe tokens, Stickers, and cash. The event offers two High Roller special events, one at milestone 26 and the second locked behind milestone 41. Other special events are Cash Grab and Cash Boost.

Milestones Tokens/Points Full Bloom reward One Three 10 Dice Two 10 Three Pickaxe tokens Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 10 Four Pickaxe tokens Five 60 100 Dice Six 15 Five Pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Nine 20 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 150 225 Dice 11 25 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 12 30 Eight Pickaxe tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 10 Pickaxe tokens 15 400 500 Dice 16 45 15 Pickaxe tokens 17 50 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 18 55 Cash 19 60 17 Pickaxe tokens 20 800 850 Dice 21 60 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 22 65 20 Pickaxe tokens 23 70 70 Dice 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice 26 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 27 100 25 Pickaxe tokens 28 115 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 29 140 140 Dice 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 32 250 200 Dice 33 300 32 Pickaxe tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 Dice 36 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 550 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 38 700 Cash 39 800 35 Pickaxe tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice 41 900 High Roller for 15 minutes 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 Pickaxe tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 Dice 47 1,200 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 48 1,300 65 Pickaxe tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice

When do Full Bloom rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Full Bloom rewards will end on March 23 at around 9:58am CT. The Monopoly GO solo event lasts for three days, starting on March 20 and running alongside shorter tournament events that also offer rewards like Dice, Stickers, and Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure event.

Are the Full Bloom rewards in Monopoly GO worth playing?

Each Pickup provides two tokens/points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pickup events in Monopoly GO land in my top two types of events, with solo events that include Railroad tiles being my favorite overall. What makes Pickup events fun to play is that you have a better chance of capitalizing on your Dice multiplier. Many times, there can be several Pickups on one stretch of the Monopoly GO board. This is the time to increase your multiplier as the odds of you hitting a Pickup token are increased.

With nearly 300 Pickaxe tokens offered as Full Bloom rewards, the Monopoly GO solo event is worth investing your rolls in. The Sunset Treasure event is flush with free Dice and there are over 13,500 Dice rewards in the Full Bloom event alone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more