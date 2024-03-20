Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Full Bloom rewards and milestones

Land on Pickups to get Pickaxe rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 20, 2024 10:00 am
Mr Monopoly and friends catching a butterfly with net
Spring is blooming on Monopoly GO boards with the launch of Full Bloom, a three-day solo event showcasing Sunset Treasure Pickaxes, Dice, Stickers, and more

The hunt for Monopoly GO rewards continues through the Sunset Treasure event, supported by a three-day solo event called Full Bloom with Pickups as the objective. Pickup events are a great way to grab rewards when you’re flush on Dice as it’s a little easier to predict when you’ll land on a tile with a Pickup as opposed to the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The event also showcases eight sticker packs for those trying to fill their albums before the Making Music album drops. 

What are all the Monopoly GO Full Bloom rewards and milestones?

The Full Bloom rewards are locked behind 50 milestones. Completing every milestone will earn you 13,845 Dice, 290 Pickaxe tokens, Stickers, and cash. The event offers two High Roller special events, one at milestone 26 and the second locked behind milestone 41. Other special events are Cash Grab and Cash Boost. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsFull Bloom reward
OneThree10 Dice
Two10Three Pickaxe tokens
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Four10Four Pickaxe tokens
Five60100 Dice
Six15Five Pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight25Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Nine20Six Pickaxe tokens
10150225 Dice
1125Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1230Eight Pickaxe tokens
1340Cash
144510 Pickaxe tokens
15400500 Dice
164515 Pickaxe tokens
1750Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
1855Cash
196017 Pickaxe tokens
20800850 Dice
2160Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
226520 Pickaxe tokens
237070 Dice
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice
2690High Roller for 10 minutes
2710025 Pickaxe tokens
28115Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
29140140 Dice
301,000Cash
31200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
32250200 Dice
3330032 Pickaxe tokens
34350Cash
351,6001,400 Dice
36500Cash Boost for five minutes
37550Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
38700Cash
3980035 Pickaxe tokens
402,5002,000 Dice
41900High Roller for 15 minutes
42950Cash
431,00045 Pickaxe tokens
441,100600 Dice
452,000Cash
461,150650 Dice
471,200Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
481,30065 Pickaxe tokens
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice

When do Full Bloom rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Full Bloom rewards will end on March 23 at around 9:58am CT. The Monopoly GO solo event lasts for three days, starting on March 20 and running alongside shorter tournament events that also offer rewards like Dice, Stickers, and Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasure event. 

Are the Full Bloom rewards in Monopoly GO worth playing?

Pickup events in Monopoly GO land in my top two types of events, with solo events that include Railroad tiles being my favorite overall. What makes Pickup events fun to play is that you have a better chance of capitalizing on your Dice multiplier. Many times, there can be several Pickups on one stretch of the Monopoly GO board. This is the time to increase your multiplier as the odds of you hitting a Pickup token are increased. 

With nearly 300 Pickaxe tokens offered as Full Bloom rewards, the Monopoly GO solo event is worth investing your rolls in. The Sunset Treasure event is flush with free Dice and there are over 13,500 Dice rewards in the Full Bloom event alone. 

Read Article How to sign out of Monopoly GO
A screenshot of part of the Monopoly GO board.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to sign out of Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones (March 20 to 21)
Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones (March 20 to 21)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 20, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.