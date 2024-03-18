All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones

A new treasure hunt event in Monopoly GO is here, called Sunset Treasures. Unlike the earlier Galactic Treasures, this event uses classic Egypt-themed art and pickaxes as tokens, asking you to uncover treasures in each grid to earn rewards.

As usual, you need to use Pickaxe tokens to break bricks and find treasures on a grid, which gets larger as you move through the event. When you find all the treasures on that panel, you earn a reward and go to the next level, where you can find even better rewards at the cost of more pickaxes. The main prizes in Sunset Treasures include the new shield skin Saharan Sapphire Shield, the special Egyptian Hippo player token, and a Wild Sticker, which you can exchange for any Sticker you need to complete your Monopoly GO album. Here’s the complete list of prizes and milestones for Sunset Treasures, which you have until March 22 at 3pm CT to finish.

Full list of Sunset Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO

Here’s all the prizes you can get during Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO. Expect to spend several hundred or even a few thousand Pickaxe tokens to unlock everything.

Treasure set Sunset Treasures reward One 25 dice Two Cash Three 75 dice Four Cash, 200 dice, one Orange Sticker Pack Five Cash Six 150 dice Seven Cash Eight 200 dice Nine Cash 400 dice 10 Pickaxes 10 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 11 300 dice 12 Saharan Sapphire Shield, 500 dice 13 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 14 350 dice 15 500 dice 16 Egyptian Hippo player token 17 15 Pickaxes 18 450 dice, Sticker Boom (30 minutes) 19 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 20 Cash, 2,500 dice, Wild Sticker

How to get free Sunset Treasures pickaxe tokens in Monopoly GO

You’ll mainly earn your pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures by playing the main events and tournaments while the treasure hunt is going on. They offer pickaxe tokens as part of their rewards, often by the hundreds, so you can collect a lot of these tokens if you’ve got enough dice to use and can finish events like Spring Awakening and Rainbow Race. Just follow the rules for scoring points they give, whether it’s landing on Railroad squares in tournaments or other types of tiles in the main events.

Another slower but very effective method to get pickaxe tokens for free is by picking up daily login rewards, Quick Wins, and gifts from the shop. These always include some tokens, typically between five and 10 per reward, which is a nice little help and might be just enough to let you dig up a treasure you’ve seen but couldn’t grab because you were out of tokens.

While free dice links might occasionally give you pickaxe tokens, it’s not common. Keep an eye on this story for any updates with new ways to get more tokens for Sunset Treasures.

