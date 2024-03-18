Category:
All Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones

The new treasure hunt event is packed with valuable rewards.
Published: Mar 18, 2024 08:01 am
An image with the Sunset Treasures event logo with a pickaxe under it.
A new treasure hunt event in Monopoly GO is here, called Sunset Treasures. Unlike the earlier Galactic Treasures, this event uses classic Egypt-themed art and pickaxes as tokens, asking you to uncover treasures in each grid to earn rewards.

As usual, you need to use Pickaxe tokens to break bricks and find treasures on a grid, which gets larger as you move through the event. When you find all the treasures on that panel, you earn a reward and go to the next level, where you can find even better rewards at the cost of more pickaxes. The main prizes in Sunset Treasures include the new shield skin Saharan Sapphire Shield, the special Egyptian Hippo player token, and a Wild Sticker, which you can exchange for any Sticker you need to complete your Monopoly GO album. Here’s the complete list of prizes and milestones for Sunset Treasures, which you have until March 22 at 3pm CT to finish.

Full list of Sunset Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO

Here’s all the prizes you can get during Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO. Expect to spend several hundred or even a few thousand Pickaxe tokens to unlock everything.

Treasure setSunset Treasures reward
One25 dice
TwoCash
Three75 dice
FourCash, 200 dice, one Orange Sticker Pack
FiveCash
Six150 dice
SevenCash
Eight200 dice
NineCash 400 dice 10 Pickaxes
10Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
11300 dice
12Saharan Sapphire Shield, 500 dice
13Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
14350 dice
15500 dice
16Egyptian Hippo player token
1715 Pickaxes
18450 dice, Sticker Boom (30 minutes)
19Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
20Cash, 2,500 dice, Wild Sticker

How to get free Sunset Treasures pickaxe tokens in Monopoly GO

You’ll mainly earn your pickaxe tokens for Sunset Treasures by playing the main events and tournaments while the treasure hunt is going on. They offer pickaxe tokens as part of their rewards, often by the hundreds, so you can collect a lot of these tokens if you’ve got enough dice to use and can finish events like Spring Awakening and Rainbow Race. Just follow the rules for scoring points they give, whether it’s landing on Railroad squares in tournaments or other types of tiles in the main events.

Another slower but very effective method to get pickaxe tokens for free is by picking up daily login rewards, Quick Wins, and gifts from the shop. These always include some tokens, typically between five and 10 per reward, which is a nice little help and might be just enough to let you dig up a treasure you’ve seen but couldn’t grab because you were out of tokens.

While free dice links might occasionally give you pickaxe tokens, it’s not common. Keep an eye on this story for any updates with new ways to get more tokens for Sunset Treasures.

