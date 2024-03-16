Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)

Scopely has brought back a Monopoly GO tournament called Rainbow Race, featuring new milestones and rewards that will run for two days.
Riding the luck of the Dice in Monopoly GO has a new look through the upgraded Rainbow Race tournament. Now is the time to collect those remaining Origin album Stickers with Making Music Sticker album sets dropping at the end of March. Another Golden Blitz is expected and a new Monopoly GO Hunt event is dropping soon.
New list of Rainbow Race rewards and and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Rainbow Race rewards have five Sticker sets, two of which are four-star packs. Total Dice for completing the tournament is 6,990. And there are two High Roller special events, one at milestone six and the other at milestone 24.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|New Rainbow Race Rewards
|One
|75
|35 Dice
|Two
|55
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Three
|140
|Cash
|Four
|180
|85 Dice
|Five
|160
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Six
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|380
|170 Dice
|Eight
|450
|Cash
|Nine
|420
|200 Dice
|
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|11
|650
|Cash
|12
|725
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|13
|800
|350 Dice
|14
|775
|Cash
|15
|850
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|16
|900
|350 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|18
|1,100
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|21
|1,800
|Cash
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|900 Dice
|24
|2,600
|High Roller for 20 mintues
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,300
|1,200 Dice
|27
|3,500
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,400 Dice
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Rainbow Race rewards end?
All Rainbow Race rewards for the March 16 to 18 tournament will end on March 18 at around 12:58pm CT. It’s a 48-hour tournament that coincides with the solo event, St. Paddy’s Party.
Ranking up the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard for rewards
Finishing at the top of the Rainbow Race leaderboard will earn you extra rewards. With each Monopoly GO tournament, the rewards vary. To rank in the top 10 to 12 will earn minor rewards, while placing in the top five offers top rewards.
The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking either of the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Playing Bank Heist will earn more tokens/points than Shutdown, unlocking milestones, and Rainbow Race rewards while moving you up the leaderboard. And the tournament has raised token rewards for Bank Heist during the Rainbow Race tournament.
Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist:202 tokens
Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens