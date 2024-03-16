Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)

Race to the luckiest rewards.
Published: Mar 16, 2024 01:44 pm
Lucky dog holding a racing finish flag
Scopely has brought back a Monopoly GO tournament called Rainbow Race, featuring new milestones and rewards that will run for two days. 

Riding the luck of the Dice in Monopoly GO has a new look through the upgraded Rainbow Race tournament. Now is the time to collect those remaining Origin album Stickers with Making Music Sticker album sets dropping at the end of March. Another Golden Blitz is expected and a new Monopoly GO Hunt event is dropping soon. 

New list of Rainbow Race rewards and and milestones in Monopoly GO

The Rainbow Race rewards have five Sticker sets, two of which are four-star packs. Total Dice for completing the tournament is 6,990. And there are two High Roller special events, one at milestone six and the other at milestone 24. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsNew Rainbow Race Rewards
One7535 Dice
Two55Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Three140Cash
Four18085 Dice
Five160Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Six250High Roller for five minutes
Seven380170 Dice
Eight450Cash
Nine420200 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
11650Cash
12725Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
13800350 Dice
14775Cash
15850Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
16900350 Dice
171,000Cash Grab for 15 minutes
181,100Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
211,800Cash
222,000Cash
232,300900 Dice
242,600High Roller for 20 mintues
253,000Cash
263,3001,200 Dice
273,500Cash
284,0001,400 Dice
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Rainbow Race rewards end?

All Rainbow Race rewards for the March 16 to 18 tournament will end on March 18 at around 12:58pm CT. It’s a 48-hour tournament that coincides with the solo event, St. Paddy’s Party

Ranking up the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard for rewards

Finishing at the top of the Rainbow Race leaderboard will earn you extra rewards. With each Monopoly GO tournament, the rewards vary. To rank in the top 10 to 12 will earn minor rewards, while placing in the top five offers top rewards. 

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking either of the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Playing Bank Heist will earn more tokens/points than Shutdown, unlocking milestones, and Rainbow Race rewards while moving you up the leaderboard. And the tournament has raised token rewards for Bank Heist during the Rainbow Race tournament.

Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist:202 tokens

Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
