Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)

Scopely has brought back a Monopoly GO tournament called Rainbow Race, featuring new milestones and rewards that will run for two days.

Riding the luck of the Dice in Monopoly GO has a new look through the upgraded Rainbow Race tournament. Now is the time to collect those remaining Origin album Stickers with Making Music Sticker album sets dropping at the end of March. Another Golden Blitz is expected and a new Monopoly GO Hunt event is dropping soon.

New list of Rainbow Race rewards and and milestones in Monopoly GO

The Rainbow Race rewards have five Sticker sets, two of which are four-star packs. Total Dice for completing the tournament is 6,990. And there are two High Roller special events, one at milestone six and the other at milestone 24.

Milestone Tokens/Points New Rainbow Race Rewards One 75 35 Dice Two 55 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Three 140 Cash Four 180 85 Dice Five 160 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Six 250 High Roller for five minutes Seven 380 170 Dice Eight 450 Cash Nine 420 200 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 11 650 Cash 12 725 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 13 800 350 Dice 14 775 Cash 15 850 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 16 900 350 Dice 17 1,000 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 18 1,100 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 1,800 Cash 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 900 Dice 24 2,600 High Roller for 20 mintues 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,300 1,200 Dice 27 3,500 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Rainbow Race rewards end?

All Rainbow Race rewards for the March 16 to 18 tournament will end on March 18 at around 12:58pm CT. It’s a 48-hour tournament that coincides with the solo event, St. Paddy’s Party.

Ranking up the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard for rewards

Finishing at the top of the Rainbow Race leaderboard will earn you extra rewards. With each Monopoly GO tournament, the rewards vary. To rank in the top 10 to 12 will earn minor rewards, while placing in the top five offers top rewards.

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking either of the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Playing Bank Heist will earn more tokens/points than Shutdown, unlocking milestones, and Rainbow Race rewards while moving you up the leaderboard. And the tournament has raised token rewards for Bank Heist during the Rainbow Race tournament.

Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist:202 tokens

Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

