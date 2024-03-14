Monopoly GO: Moonlight Treasures tips and tricks

Moonlight Treasures is a unique Monopoly GO event where players dig on a map to find hidden treasures. While participating in the event, you’ll find yourself in an archaeological site, using pickaxes to find the buried rewards.

Monopoly GO events tend to be time-gated, meaning once an event is over, you’ll need to wait for them to return. For this reason, I try to maximize my efforts during events like the Moonlight Treasures so I stack up on all the valuable rewards.

How to complete Monopoly GO’s Moonlight Treasures event quickly

Time to dig with precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moonlight Treasures event in Monopoly GO is quite random. In each iteration of the event, the underlying map structure will be different, so it’s been impossible to create a cheat sheet for this event. But many fans shared valuable tips for the event while discussing Moonlight Treasures on Monopoly GO’s Reddit community.

Here are the best strategies that you can apply in Monopoly GO’s Moonlight Treasures event.

Many players recommend avoiding digging side-by-side. Instead, try spreading out your attempts across the map. This helps ensure you don’t waste pickaxes by uncovering empty spaces right next to each other. Size Matters: Pay close attention to the size of the hidden treasures on the tracker at the top of the map. Knowing the dimensions of each treasure allows you to strategically target areas where it might be located. This can significantly reduce wasted pickaxes.

Pay close attention to the size of the hidden treasures on the tracker at the top of the map. Knowing the dimensions of each treasure allows you to strategically target areas where it might be located. This can significantly reduce wasted pickaxes. Corner Hunting: Some players find success by focusing on corners first. This approach maximizes the chance of uncovering a corner of a larger treasure, giving valuable clues about its location.

Some players find success by focusing on corners first. This approach maximizes the chance of uncovering a corner of a larger treasure, giving valuable clues about its location. Checkerboard Pattern: If you completely miss a treasure while digging, try switching to a checkerboard pattern. This involves alternating digs in a grid-like fashion, which can help locate other treasures hidden nearby.

If you completely miss a treasure while digging, try switching to a checkerboard pattern. This involves alternating digs in a grid-like fashion, which can help locate other treasures hidden nearby. Logical Elimination: If you’re looking for a specific treasure with a known size (like three spaces long) and encounter a row of five untouched spaces, strategically pick the middle one. This eliminates the possibility of the treasure occupying either side of that space.

Are treasures randomly located on the Moonlight Treasures map in Monopoly GO?

Yes, the treasures in Monopoly GO’s Moonlight Treasures event are hidden in random locations on the map each time you participate. This keeps the event fresh and challenging, ensuring you’ll need to strategize and use your best tactics to uncover them all.

The tips and tricks shared in this article can also be applied in the Egyptian Treasures and Galactic Treasures events which are quite similar to Moonlight Treasures. All Monopoly GO events are in a constant rotation and one of the treasure events might be just around the corner, and you could suddenly get to join the Tycoon Club in the meantime.

