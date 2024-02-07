How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go

Some Monopoly Go players have been receiving invitations to the Tycoon Club. As the news of these invites started circling through community forums, others began wondering how to join.

I would never pass on free Dice in Monopoly Go. Even on days I don’t have time to focus on the game, I keep my Dice cycling and take advantage of ongoing events to optimize my progression. When I first heard about the Tycoon Club, I instantly liked the benefits, pushing me to find out how to join this exclusive membership.

What is the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go?

Welcome to the Tycoon Club. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tycoon Club navigates Monopoly Go players to the game’s website, offering various bonuses and deals. You can receive free Dice, Spins, and other rewards by visiting the Tycoon Club

Based on my observations, this seems like an attempt to get Monopoly Go players used to interacting with rewards and purchases outside the game. With competition regulations changing, more games have started experimenting with launching separate stores on their website, allowing them to avoid high Apple and Google Play Store fees.

How do you join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go?

Invites for the Tycoon Club are random in Monopoly Go. At the time of writing, you don’t have to do anything special to get an invite to the club. If you log in every day, you should receive an invite eventually since there isn’t a connection between players getting into the club.

On a Reddit thread discussing the Tycoon Club, many players highlighted the randomness of the invites. Some users spent hundreds of dollars on the game but were still waiting for an invite, while others received theirs on their free-to-play accounts.