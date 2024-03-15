Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones

St. Paddy's comes with an exclusive player token.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 10:00 am
The St Paddy's Party keyart on a green background.
Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

St. Paddy’s Party is the latest big event in Monopoly GO that’s offering more than just dice and Sticker packs for playing. Reach the 13th milestone and you’ll get the special St. Paddy’s Hazel player token, probably only available through this event.

Recommended Videos

In St. Paddy’s Party, you can earn points for rewards by hitting Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points), much like in past events. The best strategy is to target Railroad squares, particularly if you’re also working on a tournament. This way, one roll gets you points for both St. Paddy’s Party and the tournament, helping you save dice and increase your stash since you’re efficiently scoring from a single roll.

Check out the complete list of St. Paddy’s Party rewards below.

St. Paddy’s Party full list of rewards in Monopoly GO

St. Paddy’s Party spreads its rewards across 42 milestones. You need 30,095 points to unlock everything over three days since the event ends on March 18. Highlights include the unique St. Paddy’s Hazel token, 17,565 dice, and 12 Sticker Packs. That’s more than what you usually see in other Monopoly GO big events, making this an especially good one for spending your dice. With the Monopoly Origins album wrapping up soon, diving deep into this event could snag you extra stickers and possibly extra Gold Stickers for the upcoming Golden Blitz.

The total list of rewards of St. Paddy’s Party is as follows. You can find the milestones breakdown in a table after the list.

  • St. Paddy’s Hazel player token
  • 17,565 dice
  • 12 Cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Three Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • Two Pink Sticker Packs (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
MilestoneSt. Paddy’s Party RewardsPoints required
1Cash5
215 dice10
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
4125 dice80
5Cash15
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
7Cash25
8225 dice150
9Cash25
10Rent Frenzy (15 minutes)20
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
12Cash40
13St. Paddy’s Hazel Player Token450
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)45
15150 dice50
16Cash55
17700 dice650
18Cash60
19200 dice80
20Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)100
211,000 dice1,200
22High Roller (10 minutes)100
23Cash120
24Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)150
251,350 dice1,500
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)150
27Cash200
28Cash Boost (five minutes)250
29Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
302,000 dice2,200
31Cash400
32300 dice500
33Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)600
343,700 dice4,500
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,000
36500 dice800
37High Roller (15 minutes)800
38Cash3,500
39800 dice1,000
40Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,200
41Cash1,100
426,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)6,500
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 15, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.