All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones

St. Paddy’s Party is the latest big event in Monopoly GO that’s offering more than just dice and Sticker packs for playing. Reach the 13th milestone and you’ll get the special St. Paddy’s Hazel player token, probably only available through this event.
In St. Paddy’s Party, you can earn points for rewards by hitting Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points), much like in past events. The best strategy is to target Railroad squares, particularly if you’re also working on a tournament. This way, one roll gets you points for both St. Paddy’s Party and the tournament, helping you save dice and increase your stash since you’re efficiently scoring from a single roll.
Check out the complete list of St. Paddy’s Party rewards below.
St. Paddy’s Party full list of rewards in Monopoly GO
St. Paddy’s Party spreads its rewards across 42 milestones. You need 30,095 points to unlock everything over three days since the event ends on March 18. Highlights include the unique St. Paddy’s Hazel token, 17,565 dice, and 12 Sticker Packs. That’s more than what you usually see in other Monopoly GO big events, making this an especially good one for spending your dice. With the Monopoly Origins album wrapping up soon, diving deep into this event could snag you extra stickers and possibly extra Gold Stickers for the upcoming Golden Blitz.
The total list of rewards of St. Paddy’s Party is as follows. You can find the milestones breakdown in a table after the list.
- St. Paddy’s Hazel player token
- 17,565 dice
- 12 Cash rewards
- 25 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- Three Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
- Two Pink Sticker Packs (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
|Milestone
|St. Paddy’s Party Rewards
|Points required
|1
|Cash
|5
|2
|15 dice
|10
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|4
|125 dice
|80
|5
|Cash
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|7
|Cash
|25
|8
|225 dice
|150
|9
|Cash
|25
|10
|Rent Frenzy (15 minutes)
|20
|
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|St. Paddy’s Hazel Player Token
|450
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|45
|15
|150 dice
|50
|16
|Cash
|55
|17
|700 dice
|650
|18
|Cash
|60
|19
|200 dice
|80
|20
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|100
|
|21
|1,000 dice
|1,200
|22
|High Roller (10 minutes)
|100
|23
|Cash
|120
|24
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|150
|25
|1,350 dice
|1,500
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|150
|27
|Cash
|200
|28
|Cash Boost (five minutes)
|250
|29
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|30
|2,000 dice
|2,200
|
|31
|Cash
|400
|32
|300 dice
|500
|33
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|600
|34
|3,700 dice
|4,500
|35
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,000
|36
|500 dice
|800
|37
|High Roller (15 minutes)
|800
|38
|Cash
|3,500
|39
|800 dice
|1,000
|40
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,200
|41
|Cash
|1,100
|42
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|6,500