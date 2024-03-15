All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones

St. Paddy’s Party is the latest big event in Monopoly GO that’s offering more than just dice and Sticker packs for playing. Reach the 13th milestone and you’ll get the special St. Paddy’s Hazel player token, probably only available through this event.

In St. Paddy’s Party, you can earn points for rewards by hitting Chance (two points), Community Chest (three points), and Railroad squares (five points), much like in past events. The best strategy is to target Railroad squares, particularly if you’re also working on a tournament. This way, one roll gets you points for both St. Paddy’s Party and the tournament, helping you save dice and increase your stash since you’re efficiently scoring from a single roll.

Check out the complete list of St. Paddy’s Party rewards below.

St. Paddy’s Party full list of rewards in Monopoly GO

St. Paddy’s Party spreads its rewards across 42 milestones. You need 30,095 points to unlock everything over three days since the event ends on March 18. Highlights include the unique St. Paddy’s Hazel token, 17,565 dice, and 12 Sticker Packs. That’s more than what you usually see in other Monopoly GO big events, making this an especially good one for spending your dice. With the Monopoly Origins album wrapping up soon, diving deep into this event could snag you extra stickers and possibly extra Gold Stickers for the upcoming Golden Blitz.

The total list of rewards of St. Paddy’s Party is as follows. You can find the milestones breakdown in a table after the list.

St. Paddy’s Hazel player token

17,565 dice

12 Cash rewards

25 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

Five minutes of Cash Boost

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Three Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

Two Pink Sticker Packs (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).

Milestone St. Paddy’s Party Rewards Points required 1 Cash 5 2 15 dice 10 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 4 125 dice 80 5 Cash 15 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 7 Cash 25 8 225 dice 150 9 Cash 25 10 Rent Frenzy (15 minutes) 20 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 12 Cash 40 13 St. Paddy’s Hazel Player Token 450 14 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 45 15 150 dice 50 16 Cash 55 17 700 dice 650 18 Cash 60 19 200 dice 80 20 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 100 21 1,000 dice 1,200 22 High Roller (10 minutes) 100 23 Cash 120 24 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 150 25 1,350 dice 1,500 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 150 27 Cash 200 28 Cash Boost (five minutes) 250 29 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 30 2,000 dice 2,200 31 Cash 400 32 300 dice 500 33 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 600 34 3,700 dice 4,500 35 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,000 36 500 dice 800 37 High Roller (15 minutes) 800 38 Cash 3,500 39 800 dice 1,000 40 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,200 41 Cash 1,100 42 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 6,500

