Missing Monopoly GO tournament rewards? You’re not alone as major bug hits game

A bug crept into Monopoly GO on June 12, preventing players from receiving Billions Dash rewards while also delaying new events.

Recommended Videos

The launch of Tycoon Racers on June 12 may have temporarily broken Monopoly GO‘s tournament rewards. At time of writing, no Billions Dash rewards have been received by players who have logged in. The daily solo and tournament events are also missing, slated to start at 11am CT. Scopely has not commented on the bug but you can submit a ticket for rewards through Monopoly GO.

The Monopoly GO bug details are being investigated and we’ll update you shortly with any new information.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy