Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely/Hasbro
Category:
Monopoly Go

Missing Monopoly GO tournament rewards? You’re not alone as major bug hits game

No rewards for you and me.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 11:57 am

A bug crept into Monopoly GO on June 12, preventing players from receiving Billions Dash rewards while also delaying new events. 

Recommended Videos

The launch of Tycoon Racers on June 12 may have temporarily broken Monopoly GO‘s tournament rewards. At time of writing, no Billions Dash rewards have been received by players who have logged in. The daily solo and tournament events are also missing, slated to start at 11am CT. Scopely has not commented on the bug but you can submit a ticket for rewards through Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO bug details are being investigated and we’ll update you shortly with any new information.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook