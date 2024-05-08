Monopoly GO’s Tycoon Racers event, explained

Tycoon Racers is a new Monopoly GO event that’s in test period in specific countries. It’s unlike anything we have in the game today, which is making players curious to learn more and try to get early access to it, especially due to the Wild Sticker in its rewards.

What is Tycoon Racers?

The race is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tycoon Racers is a team tournament in Monopoly GO. Similar to Partner Events, you need to team up with three other players and spend your first day collecting flag tokens across the board while other players form teams in your region. After 24 hours, your team will randomly be matched against three other teams of four players.

Your team’s goal is to use the flag tokens you collect to roll special event dice. The numbers you roll using flag tokens will be added to your team’s progress, so the higher your team’s total of event dice rolls, the more points you’ll score. Your final goal is to have more points than the other teams to secure better rewards, which may include a Wild Sticker.

In short, you collect flag tokens from the board, solo tournaments, and main events to roll event dice. The more event dice you roll, the more points your team gets. Collect as many flags as you can to roll a lot so your team scores high in Tycoon Racers.

What are the Tycoon Racers rewards?

Tycoon Racers offers you minor milestone rewards such as dice and more flag tokens as you complete laps on the Monopoly GO board. As for the rewards based on each team’s final placement, which are given to all players in that team, they are:

Tycoon Racers placement Rewards First 2,700 dice, Wild Sticker Second 750 dice, Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) Third 375 dice, Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) Fourth 125 dice

How can you play Tycoon Racers?

Right now, Tycoon Racers is in the test stage and is only available at random to players in the Philippines, and some players from the country claim they haven’t gotten the event yet. Players from other regions who are eager to participate are using a VPN to trick Monopoly GO into thinking they’re in the Philippines, allowing them to play the event. If you’re in this region and are selected, the event should pop up as soon as you log into the game.

The first reports of the event triggering for players in the region started on May 7. On May 8, other players, including myself, have not been able to start the event even using a VPN. It’s unclear if the time window to start the event has passed or if the developer Scopely enables the event for players at random.

Scopely has yet to announce when or if Tycoon Racers will release in other Monopoly GO regions.

