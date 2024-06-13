How Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards work

The race is on through Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers main event, featuring lap rewards for each roll around the track. Here’s how lap rewards work in the new minigame and how you can use them to win races.

Recommended Videos

What are the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike past Monopoly GO main events, lap rewards offer you a choice. You can choose between Dice rolls or free Flag tokens. Another option might be a Sticker pack or free Flag tokens. The rewards offered by completing laps within Tycoon Racers function much like milestones from solo and tournament events. At the time of writing, it hasn’t been confirmed if all players are offered the same reward choices for completing a milestone.

Possible lap rewards will include Dice Rolls, Flag tokens, event cash, regular cash, and Sticker packs.

Thanks to a Monopoly GO Discord user, we have a list of possible Tycoon Racers lap rewards up to milestone 12.

Choose your options wisely. Image via Monopoly GO Discord

What Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards should you choose?

Choosing a Monopoly GO race lap reward from Tycoon Racers gets difficult as the milestones increase. The higher the milestone you unlock from completing laps, the better the lap rewards get. I recommend always going with Flags if you’re team is within first place or has the lead. But I will choose free Dice rolls too, depending on how many are offered and what my inventory of Flags and Dice looks like.

Are we racing against bots in Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers?

The team we are racing against looks suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No bots within the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game have been confirmed at the time of writing. My team matched up against a suspicious team, though, during the first race. Two of the accounts on the opposing team had the same image for their account and a similar name. Much like leaderboards from Monopoly GO tournament events, it’s unclear who you are racing against for a top finish.

How to use Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards

The best way to use lap rewards from the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game is to collect Flags early on and use them only when necessary. If you are in the lead, for example, don’t keep rolling with Flag tokens to earn lap rewards. Winning the race is more important than lap rewards.

Finishing first in a race will earn your team Medals, and the more Medals you have increases your team’s chance of winning the grand prize, which includes a Monopoly GO Wild Sticker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy