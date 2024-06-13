Forgot password
Mr. Monopoly and Scottie racing in a car
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

How Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards work

Collect and save Flags.
Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 12:59 pm

The race is on through Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers main event, featuring lap rewards for each roll around the track. Here’s how lap rewards work in the new minigame and how you can use them to win races.

What are the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards?

A choice of rewards from Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers race lap milestones
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike past Monopoly GO main events, lap rewards offer you a choice. You can choose between Dice rolls or free Flag tokens. Another option might be a Sticker pack or free Flag tokens. The rewards offered by completing laps within Tycoon Racers function much like milestones from solo and tournament events. At the time of writing, it hasn’t been confirmed if all players are offered the same reward choices for completing a milestone.

Possible lap rewards will include Dice Rolls, Flag tokens, event cash, regular cash, and Sticker packs.

Thanks to a Monopoly GO Discord user, we have a list of possible Tycoon Racers lap rewards up to milestone 12.

Race lap rewards in Tycoon Racers Monopoly GO
Choose your options wisely. Image via Monopoly GO Discord

What Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards should you choose?

Choosing a Monopoly GO race lap reward from Tycoon Racers gets difficult as the milestones increase. The higher the milestone you unlock from completing laps, the better the lap rewards get. I recommend always going with Flags if you’re team is within first place or has the lead. But I will choose free Dice rolls too, depending on how many are offered and what my inventory of Flags and Dice looks like.

Are we racing against bots in Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers?

A suspicous looking team with possible bot accounts in Monopoly GO
The team we are racing against looks suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No bots within the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game have been confirmed at the time of writing. My team matched up against a suspicious team, though, during the first race. Two of the accounts on the opposing team had the same image for their account and a similar name. Much like leaderboards from Monopoly GO tournament events, it’s unclear who you are racing against for a top finish.

How to use Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers lap rewards

The best way to use lap rewards from the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers mini-game is to collect Flags early on and use them only when necessary. If you are in the lead, for example, don’t keep rolling with Flag tokens to earn lap rewards. Winning the race is more important than lap rewards.

Finishing first in a race will earn your team Medals, and the more Medals you have increases your team’s chance of winning the grand prize, which includes a Monopoly GO Wild Sticker.

