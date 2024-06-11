Is it possible to get all Monopoly GO Stickers?

The Making Music Sticker album in Monopoly GO has 189 Stickers we need to collect and it’s ending soon. As another season is about to end and I’m only a few Stickers shy of completing the album, I’m left wondering how it’s possible to collect everything without spending money.

Coming up short on Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker season

Claiming the elusive 15,000 Dice rolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Making Music Sticker season will be my second back-to-back Monopoly GO Sticker album that I won’t complete unless a miracle happens in the next nine days from time of writing. Blaming Scopely or Hasbro is easy but I don’t think that’s the case. I know of folks and have heard reports of players completing a Monopoly GO Sticker album without paying for a Wild Sticker. I haven’t experienced it myself, though.

At time of writing, I am two Stickers short (187 out of 189) from completing the Making Music album. I should be only missing one, but I slacked off and missed the Wild Sticker from the Quick Wins a few weeks back. And one of the last two Stickers missing is a Gold.

Completing Treasure Hunt’s main events, however, wasn’t an issue. And having friends to trade Stickers with isn’t a problem either, which leaves me wondering if it’s possible and what I’d do differently next set.

Can you finish the Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I firmly believe it’s possible to finish a Monopoly GO Sticker album without spending money. I’m one Sticker short but didn’t complete every main event from the Making Music season. There was one Partner event and multiple Peg-E Prize Machine events where a Wild Sticker was available and I missed out on it. But saying it’s possible is complicated when I keep falling short.

Peg-E Prize Drop events will deplete all the dice you have in your inventory and still have you fall short of a Wild Sticker reward. And friends can let you down during a Partner event, despite you rolling the most dice and earning the most points. Managing my cash to dice ratio wasn’t always on point, missing out on multiple Builder’s Bash special events. And I could have competed in more events. But I have hope that Monopoly GO is truly free-to-play at every level.

Tips to finish a Monopoly GO Sticker album

Despite falling short of completing another Monopoly GO Sticker season, I have a game plan for the next Sticker album.

Finish first in multiple tournaments , getting that first-place leaderboard reward of a Purple Sticker. Multiple “new” Stickers came from finishing at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard.

, getting that first-place leaderboard reward of a Purple Sticker. Multiple “new” Stickers came from finishing at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard. Complete all Treasure Hunt main events that offer a Wild Sticker as a grand prize.

that offer a Wild Sticker as a grand prize. Finish at least two Partner main events with a Wild Sticker as a grand prize.

with a Wild Sticker as a grand prize. Don’t waste dice rolls on Peg-E .

. Save cash for a Builder’s Bash to restock dice inventory.

to restock dice inventory. Increase Stars earned throughout a season . I cracked the 800 Star Chest twice during Making Music and am shooting to open three to four next season.

. I cracked the 800 Star Chest twice during Making Music and am shooting to open three to four next season. Play during daily tournaments and events that don’t offer bonus rewards. Missing daily events can help you save dice and earn a little extra when rolling only for Quick Wins. Watch for events and tournaments that synergize with each other and play them.

